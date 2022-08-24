REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Finish summer get ready for fall with Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

While the library’s summer reading challenges have ended, there’s still plenty of summer activities happening at the library, like a free movie and a unique program in the park for all area kindergartners.

The special storytime, “Kindergarten Here I Come,” was started in 2021, by youth services librarian Jess McCarlson and will be held, if weather permits, at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 in City Park. “This session celebrates what might often be a daunting transition, for both children and their parents, as we read, sing, and do a special craft together,” she said. Register your child who will be going into kindergarten this fall, students from all schools, including homeschool, are welcome, by visiting reedsburglibrary.org/kindergarten-here-i-come-storytime-city-park.

During Teen Time, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, teens going into sixth-12th grade will enjoy a free big screen adventure with Dory, one of the mascots from the summer program. Popcorn provided.

All prizes for the youth reading program, which include the final book prize and an envelope of coupons to local businesses, will be available until 8 p.m. Aug. 31. Library staff will be drawing names for youth grand prize winners and adult basket winners during the week of Aug. 22 and will notify those whose tickets were selected.

Now is the perfect time to get your family ready for the school year with a trip to the library. If you feel your children are ready for their own library card, bring them to the main desk, along with your photo identification. Cards can be made ready while you wait. Ask a librarian for a tour of the physical library as well as an overview of online resources for school, available through the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org. Youth services programming for all ages begins the week of Sept. 26 and will continue for eight consecutive weeks, but keep an eye on our web calendar for pop-up programming throughout September.

For more information about library materials or services, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.