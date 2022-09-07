REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Friends Book Sale, Library Card Signup, Homeschool Meet and Greet planned

Reedsburg Public Library

Mark your calendars for several events at the Reedsburg Public Library, including the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, Family Library Card Signup sessions, and a Reedsburg Public Library Homeschool Group Meet and Greet.

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale will be held during library open from Sept. 9-12 hours in the library’s Community Room. The library is still accepting donations of gently used books and DVDs. Encyclopedia sets, textbooks, and movies on VHS cannot be accepted. In this fall’s sale, a large number of large print and fiction titles are available. Items are not individually priced; free will donations to the Friends group are accepted via cash, check and credit card.

Now might be the perfect time to become a Friend of the Reedsburg Public Library. Members of the Friends group are invited to a book sale “Membership Preview” night where they have the first pick of sale materials. An individual membership to the group is $5 for the year. The Friends of the Library are active in a number of fundraising activities with the purpose of garnering additional funds for the library to use for special collections, library programs or projects.

National Library Card Sign Up Month will be celebrated at Reedsburg Public Library with six special “After School Family Library Card Sign Up” sessions. Youth services librarians will host the drop-in event starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 8, 13, 15, 20, and 22. Families should come to the Youth Services desk on any of these days after school until about 4:30 p.m. for children and teens—and their grownups—to either show off their library cards or get new cards. Photo identification and proof of current address is required for all new card sign-ups. Although cards can be obtained during any library open hours, these special sessions afford an opportunity to earn an edible treat, meet youth services staff, and pick up information about upcoming fall programming—also posted at reedsburglibrary.org/calendar/month, which begins Sept. 26.

Finally, in anticipation of this school year’s programming for homeschool families, youth services staff will host a “Homeschool Meet and Greet” at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 on the library’s south lawn, weather permitting. Throughout the year, the library staff will present programs to supplement homeschool curriculums at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month. At the Sept. 7 meeting, families will have the opportunity to connect with other homeschoolers, meet the youth services staff, enjoy root beer floats, and discuss library resources and programming needs.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.