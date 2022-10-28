REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Friends of Reedsburg Public Library gear up for bread sale

If you have been pondering what to make for the upcoming Friends of the Library “Grateful Bread” Sale on Nov. 21, two upcoming sessions may help you prepare for the big event.

The first pre-bread sale event is an Artisan Bread Workshop presented by local baker Gail Johnson from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Community Room. There are fifteen spots in this program for learning how to make an easy artisan bread that requires no kneading. Participants should bring a large mixing bowl and sturdy stirring utensil. All ingredients will be provided, but baking will be done at home. Register at reedsburglibrary.org or call 608-768-READ to reserve a spot. There will be space for attendees to watch the workshop, if all of the participant spots are filled.

The second event is assistant library director Kris Houtler’s “Cookbook Discussion” at 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Participants may come to the library in person or attend virtually. The featured title is “The Savory Baker” from America’s Test Kitchen. The cookbook contains a number of recipes for savory baked goods that can be easily made without extensive time or preparation. Recipes for savory scones, muffins and breads can be found here. Bake for the discussion, and extra for the bake sale the next day.

The Friends group is hoping for the most successful Grateful Bread Day sale ever, by recruiting both bread bakers, and bread buyers. You do not need to belong to the Friends organization to bake. All sorts of homemade yeast breads, quick breads, sourdough, muffins, scones and other rolls are welcomed at the sale. Donations will be accepted from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 or from 7:30 a.m. until noon Nov. 21. Baked items should be covered. For those wishing to purchase bread, perhaps for their Thanksgiving celebration, the Community Room doors will open at 9 a.m. Nov. 21. Prices vary depending on size and bread type. Payment may be made to the Friends by cash, check or credit card.

The Friends’ annual Grateful Bread Sale has benefitted the library in the past several years by providing funds for the “little extras,” not included in the library’s budget, which enhance library programming and collections. In the past, these funds have bolstered the library’s collection of large print books, extended the summer youth library programming budget, and funded the Community Room’s projection system. Truly, the library is “grateful” for all that the Friends’ baking efforts provide.

For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.