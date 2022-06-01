REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Friends of the Library Book Sale June 1- June 4

Reedsburg Public Library

Add the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library book sale to your garage sale calendar. The sale will be held June 2-June 4, in the library’s Community Room during regular open hours.

The thrice yearly Friends Book Sale has been extremely popular in the past, with library staff fielding many questions about the hours and contents of the sale in the days leading up to the event. On Thursday, hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale features the donations of gently used materials from library customers, and runs the gamut from fiction to nonfiction to children’s books and DVDS. The sale also contains some items that have been withdrawn from the library’s collection because of becoming dated or no longer popular. Several large print selections are available in this sale. For payment, the Friends group accepts monetary donations to the Friends in the form of cash, check or credit card. All proceeds benefit the library in providing extra funding for projects such as special collections or honorariums for summer program performers or speakers.

Individuals who are members of the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library can take advantage of the “Friends Preview Night” from 5-8 p.m. June 1. The “Friends Only” event affords members the opportunity to browse and choose from the “best of the best” in available titles. It may be worth becoming a Friend of the Library just to take advantage of this early shopping experience and the opportunity to meet Friends. An individual membership is just $5 for the year. Membership payment can be made at the door during the Preview Night or anytime at the front desk of the library.

If you have items that you would like to donate to the sale to benefit the Friends of the Reedsburg Library, they are still being accepted, and a receipt can be given for tax purposes. All items should be clean and gently used, in order to maintain the quality of the materials offered. Unfortunately, encyclopedia sets, textbooks and VHS tapes cannot be taken. The library can accept up to two bags of items from any one donor.

Finally, if you would like to volunteer with the Friends group, several opportunities remain for helping with the book sale. Assistance with sorting books, setup, manning the sale, and takedown is still needed. If you would like to help, contact assistant library director Kris Houtler via email at khoutler@reedsburglibrary.org or call 608-768-7323.

Mark your calendars for the book sale. For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

