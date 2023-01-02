REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Friends’ upcoming book sale needs volunteers

Reedsburg Public Library

The first Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale for the New Year is scheduled for Jan. 5-8. Shoppers at the sale will find much to choose from in the way of fiction, nonfiction, children’s picture books, large print books, paperbacks, magazines and DVDs. The huge inventory is a result of donations and items that have been withdrawn from the library’s collection because of low circulation or having become outdated. Those who are Friends of the Library are able to get a first chance at the materials on offer at a special “Friends Preview Night” from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 4.

Membership in the Friends group has multiple benefits aside from a first chance at book sale materials. Volunteering with the Friends is a rewarding experience as you are able to see firsthand how your efforts contribute to improving the library. Friends’ projects provide funding for the little extras that the library’s regular budget doesn’t cover, and may include improvements in library furnishings, equipment, collections and programming. The proceeds of the last book sale have been used to purchase the wooden glide-rockers in the library’s newspaper reading area. The chairs are comfortable and allow for easier standing from a sitting position.

Now is the perfect time to join the Friends as they are seeking help for organizing and setting up the book sale. However, you do not need to be a Friends member to volunteer. Set up for the sale is scheduled through Jan. 4. According to the Friends president, Brenda Hendricks, there is much to be done in bringing books out of storage and arranging book collections and tables in the library’s community room. Help is also needed on the days of the sale, to take donations and neaten book stacks. If you are able to help for any amount of time on either setup or book sale days, you are invited to email reedsburgfriends@gmail.com

In between book sales, members of the Friends group prepare books for the next book sale event. Items that have been weeded from the collection need library barcodes and book jackets removed, and donations need to be sorted by category. In a new fundraising effort, Friends members also scan the ISBN numbers of donated or withdrawn books into the “Better World Books’’ database. This organization pays for books to be shipped to them, and returns to the library a percentage of the sale price of the item. Participation in this program has helped to eliminate an overwhelming backlog of withdrawn and donated items that may not otherwise sell locally.

Items are not individually marked and are simply purchased with a free will donation to the Friends by cash, check or credit card. The next book sale is scheduled for May. For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.