Reedsburg Public Library fully open for business

Reedsburg Public Library would like to remind customers that the library is fully open for business. The library is open for its regular hours, and all services such as copying, faxing, computer and study room use are available. Library programs are also being held in the Community Room. While social distancing is encouraged, masks are no longer required for entry. If you haven’t been to the library in a while, this is what you can expect when you come:
As you approach the library, you may notice that the curbside pickup book cart just outside the front door remains in place, in spite of the fact that the library is open. This service, first offered during the pandemic, proved so popular that it will remain an option for the convenience of our customers. Curbside pickups may be scheduled by calling the library or by going to the library’s homepage at reedburglibrary.org.
Once inside the library, you will notice a new book return on the right. Library returns are now processed the same day with no quarantine time. The meeting room directly to the left is available for groups to use for meeting or studying. The large community room down the hall houses summer library programming, but will soon be an option for the use of area groups. Contact desk staff, or fill out an online application for a meeting or study room at reedsburglibrary.org.
After entering the second set of doors, you will be greeted with a fresh look as new carpeting was installed in 2020. A large selection of new books are on the left wall, while a spinner rack holds Reedsburg Public Library’s “Lucky Day” collection of bestsellers. Customers' holds are arranged by last name on the shelves directly in front of the service desk. It should be noted that library reserves are now being received within two or three days of placing a hold since the quarantining of materials at most area libraries has been discontinued.
A few steps further and you will reach the newly relocated DVD and Blu-ray ray section, and the public computer area. Simply type in your library card number and PIN on a computer to get started or contact staff at the desk for a temporary pass. The public copier/printer is also located next to the desk. Staff can assist individuals on how to send copies from the public computers or their mobile device and can also scan documents and send faxes from the staff copier.
Come to the desk for a library card, or for assistance in using the library. Find out about the library’s in-house programs for children and adults, as well as the library’s Beanstack Reading Incentive program with prizes. Ask a librarian for a short tour of the library, or better yet, call the library to schedule a tour for your family, club or civic organization.
Come to the library. We’re open for business. Call 768-READ (7323) for questions, or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.