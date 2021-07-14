Reedsburg Public Library fully open for business

After entering the second set of doors, you will be greeted with a fresh look as new carpeting was installed in 2020. A large selection of new books are on the left wall, while a spinner rack holds Reedsburg Public Library’s “Lucky Day” collection of bestsellers. Customers' holds are arranged by last name on the shelves directly in front of the service desk. It should be noted that library reserves are now being received within two or three days of placing a hold since the quarantining of materials at most area libraries has been discontinued.

A few steps further and you will reach the newly relocated DVD and Blu-ray ray section, and the public computer area. Simply type in your library card number and PIN on a computer to get started or contact staff at the desk for a temporary pass. The public copier/printer is also located next to the desk. Staff can assist individuals on how to send copies from the public computers or their mobile device and can also scan documents and send faxes from the staff copier.

Come to the desk for a library card, or for assistance in using the library. Find out about the library’s in-house programs for children and adults, as well as the library’s Beanstack Reading Incentive program with prizes. Ask a librarian for a short tour of the library, or better yet, call the library to schedule a tour for your family, club or civic organization.

Come to the library. We’re open for business. Call 768-READ (7323) for questions, or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.