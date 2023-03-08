Reedsburg Public Library

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library will again host its annual Pi(e) sale beginning at 9 a.m. March 14. The date, March 14, numerically equates to the number 3.14, also known as “pi,” the formula for calculating a circle’s area. Since most pies are circles, it’s the perfect day to celebrate this culinary delight. The funds generated from Friends events are used for the little extras that the regular library budget does not cover. This may include money for special collections, performers and presenters for summer programs, and special equipment purchases.

According to Chris Schrank, Friends of the Library Pi(e) Day committee chair, the group would like its Pi(e) Day to be thought of as a day to give back. She explains that though the mathematical formula for pi is often shortened to 3.14, it is actually an infinite number. In the same way, the benefits that individuals or families may receive from the library are infinite. From computer use, to book collections, book discussions and youth programs, the services our library offers are innumerable. Ways to “give back” in appreciation of the library certainly include purchasing and eating a pie, but this year bakers are needed more than ever.

In past years, the pies have sold out in a few hours. This year the Friends would like to recruit more bakers to increase the number of pies, and the length of the sale. To accommodate this, Friends will accept pies from 4-6 p.m. on March 13 and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the sale. The sale itself begins at 9 a.m. If you wish to contribute by baking, pie pans are available for pickup at the library, as it is difficult to return personal pans. Homemade pies are solicited, covered in plastic wrap. All manner of homemade pies are welcome at this year’s sale including fruit pies, cream pies, savory dishes such as quiche, as well as cheesecakes.

The Teen Time group are also planning to help with a longer pie sale by volunteering their services in the afternoon. If you have been to the library lately, you may have also noticed the Storytime children’s Pi(e) Day countdown calendar in the front display case. The Friends plan to sell each pie for $14 or $3 per slice. Payment may be made by cash or card.

In the past, proceeds from the Friends fundraisers have been used to update the projection equipment in the library’s Community Room, and to purchase chairs for the library’s reading area. This year’s funds are earmarked in part for additional wooden rocking chairs as well as for updated titles in certain areas of the library’s collection, including current events and travel.

If you have questions about the Friends Pi(e) Day Sale or any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.