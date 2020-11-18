Reedsburg Public Library gives thanks

As Thanksgiving approaches Reedsburg Public Library has much to be thankful for, and many to give thanks to. Community leadership and support, the Friends of the Library group, and the appreciation of patrons have all helped the library survive and thrive during these unprecedented times.
Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for community leadership from the city of Reedsburg, Sauk County, and the Reedsburg Ambulance Service for their guidance and expertise during the pandemic.
Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for its Library Board of Trustees: Natalie Buckner, Kate Campbell, Linda Bruun, Joleen Mcbride, Mike Gargano, Stephen Balda and Dana Westedt. The group meets monthly to decide on important policy decisions for the library, and have faced many new challenges with the events of 2020. They have met each challenge with determination and aplomb.
Reedsburg Public Library owes a debt of gratitude to area businesses and individuals who donated prizes and incentives for this year’s Summer Library Reading Program. This program, beneficial to all area students, would not be possible without their support.
Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for the entire city of Reedsburg staff for contributing to the smooth everyday operations of the library building, from cleaning and maintenance, to landscaping, mowing and snow and ice removal as well as assistance with payroll, billing and other administration tasks.
Reedsburg Public Library is grateful to the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce, Magnum Media’s WRDB radio, Reedsburg Utility Commission, the Reedsburg Independent, and the Reedsburg Times Press for their efforts to publicize library news, programs and updates, which have been ever-changing in the past year.
Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for the Friends of the Library group for all of the volunteer work they do in raising funds on behalf of the library. You know who you are. This year monies that they have raised have been used to fund the digital media streaming service “Hoopla,” which allows library users to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, music and even movies, and download them to their computer or mobile device for free. The service is a boon to library users during this period of social distancing.
Finally, and most importantly, Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for their amazing library users, who have handled this year’s interruptions and changes in service with understanding, and who have often gone out of their way to thank staff for a book recommendation, a Zoom program, or a curbside pickup of library materials. Your appreciation each day makes our library the best place to work and come back to each morning.
Happy Thanksgiving to all from the staff of the Reedsburg Public Library.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!