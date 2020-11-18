Reedsburg Public Library gives thanks

Reedsburg Public Library is grateful to the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce, Magnum Media’s WRDB radio, Reedsburg Utility Commission, the Reedsburg Independent, and the Reedsburg Times Press for their efforts to publicize library news, programs and updates, which have been ever-changing in the past year.

Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for the Friends of the Library group for all of the volunteer work they do in raising funds on behalf of the library. You know who you are. This year monies that they have raised have been used to fund the digital media streaming service “Hoopla,” which allows library users to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, music and even movies, and download them to their computer or mobile device for free. The service is a boon to library users during this period of social distancing.

Finally, and most importantly, Reedsburg Public Library is thankful for their amazing library users, who have handled this year’s interruptions and changes in service with understanding, and who have often gone out of their way to thank staff for a book recommendation, a Zoom program, or a curbside pickup of library materials. Your appreciation each day makes our library the best place to work and come back to each morning.

Happy Thanksgiving to all from the staff of the Reedsburg Public Library.

For more information, call 768-READ (7323).

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.