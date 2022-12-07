REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Holiday Gift Fund Drive at the library

Reedsburg Public Library

If you are looking for an opportunity to give back to the community this holiday season, the Friends of the Library annual Holiday Gift Fund Drive is in full swing. A monetary donation, in any amount, helps the Friends in their efforts to augment library collections and programming through the coming year.

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library would welcome monetary donations for a number of library collections including adult books, children’s books, large print titles, audiovisual materials, the library Archives and Local History collections, as well as library programming.

Funds for the special purchase of books for the adult and children’s collections are always helpful. We are always on the lookout for new titles and authors above and beyond what the library’s regular collection budget allows. As part of the library’s Strategic Plan a special effort is currently underway to update titles on current events, the sciences, technology, reference works, classic fiction, and travel.

Large Print books support the reading interests of many in our community including our “home service patrons” and the residents of several participating facilities who are provided with a “MyRPL to Go” cart of circulating books each month. Currently, the library brings about 25 large print books each month to six nursing homes, assisted living centers, and senior apartments. Any additions to this collection would be appreciated.

Audiovisual collections including both audiobooks and DVDs are very popular with Reedsburg residents and frequently show up on library reserve lists. Often the library purchases duplicate copies of bestselling books and DVDs for the Library’s Lucky Day Collection, to ensure that library customers can receive a copy of these much wanted items in a reasonable amount of time.

New categories this year in the Holiday Gift Fund Drive are the Library Archives Room and Local History Room. The Library Archives, currently located across the street in the former Carnegie Library Reading Room, houses treasures such as historic Sauk County atlases, photographs, and original papers of Reedsburg organizations. Funds are always needed for the proper storage and preservation of these items. The Local History Room, located inside the library, houses frequently used books about the history of Reedsburg and surrounding Sauk County communities.

If you are looking for other ways to gift the library this holiday season, the Friends of the Library Vande Walles candy bars, on sale at the front desk for $1 each, make great stocking stuffers. Your Viking grocery receipts also benefit the Friends with 1% of every receipt returned to the library. Through the Amazon Smile program, ½ of 1% of every purchase made is donated to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.