Reedsburg Public Library hosts virtual gardening workshop

Just a glance at Madison gardener Megan Cain’s extensive website, creativevegetablegardener.com, will have you wishing for more of this expert’s advice. She will present “Your Garden Can Feed You All Year” at 6 p.m. April 22 via Zoom. Sign up at reedsburglibrary.org or call 608-768-7323.

As a young adult, Cain, a Philadelphia native, made the life altering choice to become a farm intern in rural Missouri. There she met her husband and also discovered her life’s mission in helping others garden. After the couple relocated to Madison, she worked as the garden coordinator of the Kids Garden at Troy Community Gardens, and also started the Youth Farm on Madison’s northeast side. She parlayed this experience into her own business, consulting with individual gardeners, presenting educational programs, and maintaining an active website and blog.