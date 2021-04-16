Reedsburg Public Library hosts virtual gardening workshop

Just a glance at Madison gardener Megan Cain’s extensive website, creativevegetablegardener.com, will have you wishing for more of this expert’s advice. She will present “Your Garden Can Feed You All Year” at 6 p.m. April 22 via Zoom. Sign up at reedsburglibrary.org or call 608-768-7323.
As a young adult, Cain, a Philadelphia native, made the life altering choice to become a farm intern in rural Missouri. There she met her husband and also discovered her life’s mission in helping others garden. After the couple relocated to Madison, she worked as the garden coordinator of the Kids Garden at Troy Community Gardens, and also started the Youth Farm on Madison’s northeast side. She parlayed this experience into her own business, consulting with individual gardeners, presenting educational programs, and maintaining an active website and blog.
Her website reveals the depth of her knowledge, and also a no nonsense approach to getting the most produce out of your patch with the least amount of effort. The website includes photos of her own city lots transformed into beautiful vegetable garden oases. Articles tagged as most popular include, “How to Easily and Quickly Prep Your Garden Beds for Planting,” and “How to Make Easy Raised Beds for Your Vegetable Garden.” Blog posts run the gamut, from “Essential Guide to Growing Sweet Peppers” to “How to Build an Easy and Beautiful Garden Trellis.”
In her presentation, participants will learn simple techniques to harvest the most food possible from their plantings from early spring until the fall holiday gatherings. The workshop uses colorful photos from her own garden, and gardeners may ask questions via the Zoom chat feature. As a follow up, preservation and cooking tips may also be found on the Creative Vegetable Gardener website.
For more information, contact the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
