What better time than Library Lovers’ Month to find a good book. As you would imagine, Reedsburg Public Library can help. Go to the library’s newly updated homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, to explore the new website design, and a number of avenues for finding your next great read.

A library staff favorite for finding good books is the NovelistPlus resource. Go to the library’s homepage and click on “Services” at the top of the page to locate “Readers Advisory." Click “Novelist Plus” and enter your library card number to get started. From here, it's easy to find “read-alikes.” Use an author or title you’ve enjoyed in the past to find authors who write in a comparable manner, or titles that are similar in tone or plot. Librarians also use this resource to select books by reading the reviews that are posted under each title. Novelist K-8 works the same for children’s titles.

Use the links below the NovelistPlus site to view additional web pages. Among these are the New York Times Bestseller List, and books read on National Public Radio. Bookpage is a helpful monthly publication listing recommended titles just published, in genres including romance, mystery, science fiction, general fiction and nonfiction. Free paper copies of this resource can be picked up at the library. If you are searching for the next book in a series, the “Fantastic Fiction” database does an excellent job of listing series’ titles in order.

Finally, at the top of the Readers Advisory page click on “Book Discussion Group Schedule” to find out what Reedsburg Public Library’s own discussion groups are reading, and what they have read in the past. Current selections are available in the library near the magazine section. Whether or not you join a book group, you are welcome to check these out. However, if you have never joined a book discussion group, you might consider doing so. At the morning, evening, and cookbook discussion groups, you will find readers ready to welcome you. Each of these groups may be attended in person or via Zoom.

Assistant library director Caitlin Opatik will resume the Evening Book Discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 with “Sing, Unburied, Sing," by Jesmyn Ward. The book is a coming of age story set in rural Mississippi. The Morning Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 to discuss Sara Nisha Adams’ “The Reading List.” Relevant to Library Lovers’ Month, the characters in the book come across a handwritten list of eight books “in case you need them.” Participants in February’s discussion will have fun talking about these “classic books” within a book.

Remember to fill out your “I Love My Library Because …” postcard to enter your name for a prize drawing. For more information or questions, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.