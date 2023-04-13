Tracing your family tree may seem daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Use the following steps to get started at the Reedsburg Public Library.

First, start with what you know, and work your way into the past. In many families there are “myths” that connect them with a famous ancestor such as George Washington. If this is true, the path is much easier to trace from yourself to that person, than from the top down. Try to find out as much as you can from parents and other relatives about themselves and their parents. Looking through family heirlooms, such as family bibles, may also provide some clues.

Use a family tree chart, or “pedigree chart” to record what you know. Many of these can be found on the internet for free. Fill in your own name, your parents’ names, and grandparents’ names, as far back as you can go. Then the real research begins.

If your family is from Reedsburg, start with our “index to births, deaths and marriages” that have appeared in local newspapers. This index is available online at reedsburglibrary.org/local-history. The index gives the newspaper title, date, and page where the obituary or other article can be found on the library’s newspaper microfilm. Once found, an obituary may give that ancestor’s parent’s names or even where those people were from in the “old country.” Other resources in the library’s local history room include an index to local photographs of people and places, county histories - which often have biographical sections, plat books, city directories, and cemetery directories.

To find more information, you may want to use a genealogy database such as Ancestry, HeritageQuest, or FamilySearch. Ancestry, the heavily advertised genealogy resource, can be accessed free of charge at the Reedsburg Public Library. HeritageQuest, which contains many of the same records, is available from home through the library’s website at reedsburglibrary.org. FamilySearch is a free online resource, but you must create an account to use it.

These online databases typically give genealogical information in four categories: census, immigration, military and vital records. The United States Census may give a variety of interesting facts about ancestors including their birthplace and immigration year, which may be helpful in tracing your genealogy. Immigration records include ship passenger lists, and records from ports of entry such as Ellis Island and Castle Garden. Vital records - birth, death and marriage - may vary by state, but may give clues to the identities of the preceding generation. All of these may help you get back to George Washington.

For questions about the library’s genealogy and local history resources, call the library at 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.