REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library Friends annual membership meeting planned

Reedsburg Public Library

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library will hold their first general membership meeting for the year at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 in the library’s Community Room. The meeting is the perfect time for prospective members to find out what the group is about, and how their efforts might assist the library and the community in the coming year. Current Friends members are encouraged to bring a snack, appetizer or dessert to share.

Reedsburg Public Library’s Friends group has existed since 1994, when they participated in fundraising for the new library building which opened in 1998. Since then they have continued to raise money for projects that the regular library budget may not cover. Some examples include the projection system in the library’s Community Room and the new wood rocking chairs in the reading area.

The Sunday meeting is not only the first of the year, but the first Friends gathering for new assistant director Caitlin Opatik, who will serve as the group’s library staff liaison. Opatik is looking forward to meeting everyone and hearing from the various committees on last year’s projects. She adds that there will be several opportunities for new or continuing members to help out in 2023. Part of the agenda is the discussion of the reintroduction of the “Movie and a Meal” program, the upcoming Pi(e) Day Sale on March 14, and the Friends thrice yearly book sale as well as other possible outreach activities. All of these programs will require volunteers, and fresh ideas are welcome.

Prospective members should note that there are many ways to help even if you are not ready to man the book sale or bake a pie. A lot of behind the scenes work is necessary, particularly for book sales. Items that have been weeded from the collection need library barcodes and book jackets removed, and donations need to be sorted by category. In a new fundraising effort, Friends members may also scan the ISBN numbers of donated or withdrawn books into the “Better World Books’’ database. This organization pays for select books to be shipped to them, and returns to the library a percentage of the sale price of the items.

A Friends membership is itself a great way to support the library. An individual membership is $5 per year and allows early access to book sales. Family memberships are $10 per year, while lifetime individual and family memberships are $75 and $100 respectively. Also, anyone can support the library by returning their Viking Village grocery receipts to the box in the library’s entrance. A rebate program provides the friends with 1% of these receipt amounts.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.