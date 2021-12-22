REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library offers holiday events and activities

A special session of Babygarten, “Baby & Me Playtime” will be held from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 29. This free-play and socialization session is offered to babies ages 0-2 and their families. Babygarten toys will be available to facilitate interaction, as well as puzzles and activity sheets for older siblings.

For at home activities during the holiday break, remember to sign up for the Beanstack “NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenge.” Learn the science behind NASA’s newest space telescope mission scheduled to launch this winter. The telescope is the most advanced infrared telescope in existence, and will allow a deeper look into space and time. Specific challenges include researching what the telescope is, exploring different types of light, finding faraway worlds, and gathering galactic data. The link to the Beanstack challenge can be found at the top of the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org.

Happy holidays from the entire staff of the Reedsburg Public Library. As a reminder, the library will be closed Dec. 23-26. For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

