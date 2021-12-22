REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library offers holiday events and activities

Reedsburg Public Library
As your December calendar begins to fill, don’t forget the Reedsburg Public Library as a source of free entertainment, and perhaps a quiet haven from the hustle and bustle of the commercial world.
Library staff elves have been busy decorating the holiday tree near the south windows, and assembling a display of heartwarming “seasons readings” books. Make the reading of a holiday book a goal for yourself this year. Also, don’t miss the foyer display case featuring library staff members’ own traditions, ranging from the reading of the “Velveteen Rabbit” to Nordic baking. Librarians can assist you in finding the books and audiovisual materials needed to realize your own plans, from cookie making, to crafting, to Hallmark movie watching.
Speaking of movies, Youth Services staff will show two films at the end of the month. On Dec. 21, the classic 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin as the boy who is left home alone, will be shown after school at 3:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Teens in grades 5-12 can enjoy the movie on the big screen with popcorn and hot cocoa provided. On Dec. 27, families can enjoy the showing of the 2020 film based on the “Dr. Doolittle” books at 2 p.m. Bring a blanket or a pillow to settle in while you watch. Masks are required in programs for participants ages 5 and older.
A special session of Babygarten, “Baby & Me Playtime” will be held from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 29. This free-play and socialization session is offered to babies ages 0-2 and their families. Babygarten toys will be available to facilitate interaction, as well as puzzles and activity sheets for older siblings.
For at home activities during the holiday break, remember to sign up for the Beanstack “NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenge.” Learn the science behind NASA’s newest space telescope mission scheduled to launch this winter. The telescope is the most advanced infrared telescope in existence, and will allow a deeper look into space and time. Specific challenges include researching what the telescope is, exploring different types of light, finding faraway worlds, and gathering galactic data. The link to the Beanstack challenge can be found at the top of the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org.
Happy holidays from the entire staff of the Reedsburg Public Library. As a reminder, the library will be closed Dec. 23-26. For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
