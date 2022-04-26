REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library offers items to help with cabin fever

Reedsburg Public Library

If cabin fever has you desperate for the great outdoors, Reedsburg Public Library can cure what ails you.

Reedsburg Public Library makes available for checkout the “Discover Wisconsin” DVD series as seen on TV. Travelogs include DVDS for Viroqua, the Kickapoo Valley, Prairie du Chien and the Trempealeau, the St. Croix, Marquette County, the Hayward Lakes, Madison, and Milwaukee as well as the one that includes Reedsburg, “Slip into Sauk County.” The library owns an extensive collection of DVDs about the National Parks, as well as other U.S. and foreign destinations.

Travel guides in print form may also be found at the library with many of them having been recently updated. The library has guides for the 50 states as well as overseas locations from such publishers as Fodor’s, Frommers, DK Eyewitness, and National Geographic. Specialized guides to hiking, biking and canoeing in Wisconsin and other regions are part of the library’s collection.

In magazines, the library’s subscriptions to such titles as “National Geographic,” “National Wildlife,” “Midwest Living” and “Wisconsin Natural Resources” may further your interest in nature and travel. The new monthly publication “Our Wisconsin” features colorful photographs of scenic areas around the state and interesting feature articles. Magazines may be checked out for two weeks, with two renewals.

Satisfy your spring fever at the library. For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

