LINKcat, Libby, and Hoopla may seem to be mere names and acronyms in a veritable alphabet soup of library jargon. But what are they really, and how can you take advantage of them?

LINKcat is the shared catalog of the South Central Library System and is available on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, essentially, it acts as the online “card catalog” for 54 libraries in the South Central System. LINKcat is an index to the contents of the physical libraries, but does not contain digital books. Use LINKcat to find call numbers of books and other materials at your home library, or to reserve materials and have them sent to your library for pickup. Aside from using LINKcat on your computer, you may download the LINKcat app to your phone or tablet through GooglePlay or the App Store.

Libby, Overdrive and Wisconsin’s Digital Library all refer to the same platform. Wisconsin’s Digital Library was established in 2001, as a free resource for Wisconsin library card holders to download digital eBooks and audiobooks. Access Wisconsin’s Digital Library on your home computer by going to the library’s homepage, clicking on “Research Resources” and then “Online Resources.” You will find a large selection of titles. If you prefer to read your digital book on a phone or tablet, use the app, called Libby. Libby replaces the former “Overdrive App,” and can be found on the GooglePlay or App Store.

Hoopla is also an online platform for borrowing digital books and audio materials. The resource is not available system-wide as it is a subscription service purchased by the Reedsburg Public Library. Unlike Wisconsin’s Digital Library, or the Libby App, all items can be immediately downloaded with no need to place holds. Users currently may borrow up to five titles per month. The library pays for the digital download of each item. Again, on your computer’s browser, access the library’s homepage, and go to Online Resources, and then locally subscribed resources.” Alternatively, download the Hoopla app on your tablet or phone through GooglePlay or the App Store.

If this still seems like a confusing mix, Reedsburg Public Library staff are happy to help. We regularly assist library customers in finding physical copies of books on our shelves, or placing holds to have materials sent to our library for pickup. We are also happy to introduce you to the world of digital eBooks and audiobooks. Contact the library to make an appointment for assistance in downloading Libby or Hoopla to your particular mobile device, or for an explanation of the platforms’ features. Call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.