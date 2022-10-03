REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: ‘Locker-versary’ at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library will celebrate the one year anniversary of its pick-up lockers in October. Schedule a locker pick-up of “on hold” library materials and receive a prize, fun for young and old, along with your books.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Reedsburg Public Library launched #myRPL on the Go Lockers, a result of the popularity of curbside service offered during the library’s temporary closures in the previous year. On the transition from curbside to locker pick-up, library director Sue Ann Kucher Locker said, “Finding the right product for our community was a challenge, but now that we’ve got our ducks in a row, we’re able to offer a great service in our community and serve as an example to several other South Central System libraries adding locker pick-up to their services in 2022.” The lockers not only offer a contactless interaction when needed, but also a convenient service for busy lifestyles, whether you need to duck in quickly to grab your holds, or prefer to pick up your things after-hours.

The 10 lockers, purchased with Friends of the Library funding, are located on the east side of the building, near the outside book return. To schedule your materials pick-up, click on the “Locker Pick-up” icon on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, or on the LINKcat app. Enter your library card number and PIN. Click on “schedule” and choose the day and time within the next three days that you would like to pick up your items. With the exception of after-hours pick-up, your items will be held for one hour from the chosen time. You can use the “notes for library staff” field to let us know if you’d like “after-hours” pick-up. Lastly, enter your email address for confirmation of the pick-up reservation.

Library customers are also welcome to call the library to have library staff schedule a locker for them, and even call to request specific items from the shelf for locker pick-up. During library open hours, library staff may assist customers experiencing any difficulty in picking up holds by calling the phone number listed on the lockers.

When picking up items, you may stop in the loading zone on the east side of the building. At the lockers, scan either your physical library card, your library card stored in the LINKcat app, or type in your library card number to open the locker. The items inside will have been checked out on your card. Close the locker to complete your transaction.

Assistant library director Kris Houtler reports that in the past year 370 locker pick-ups have been scheduled. While the 4-4:30 p.m. time slot is far and away the most popular, you can schedule to pick up any time of the day or night. Please note there are two clues to the identity of the fun prize in this article.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.