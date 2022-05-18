REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Main Street presentation at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

May is “Historic Preservation and Archaeology Month” in Wisconsin, and what better way to celebrate than to attend the presentation “Main Street – Reedsburg’s Front Yard” at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Reedsburg Public Library. Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, will present not only the history of Main Street and some of its key buildings, but also history as witnessed by the street itself.

While some historic Reedsburg photographs, such as the view of the iconic Cornerstone building, originally the Stolte Hotel, may seem familiar, others may be new to local residents. The photographs reflect events and happenings that are telling not only of Reedsburg’s history, but also of the broader history of the United States. Photos of the Big Store Fire in 1957 represent a tragedy for the community, while photos of the 32nd Division preparing for World War I speak of headlines from the outside world reaching our own hometown.

Local festivals will also be a highlight of Wolter’s presentation. Many may not know that before there was Butterfest, there was a State Firemen’s Tournament held in downtown Reedsburg. Photos from 1912 and 1925 present a view of attendance and attractions that would rival any modern day celebration. The photograph of a Model T Ford car giveaway in 1923 would indicate that many were interested in acquiring a “horseless carriage.”

The photos used in the presentation were donated by local residents to the Sauk County Historical Society and the Reedsburg Public Library, and scanned and digitized by Sauk County Historical Society’s Bill Schuette in the late 1990s. Many of these historic images can be seen on the pages of the Sauk County Historical Society website, saukcountyhistory.org and the Reedsburg Public Library website, reedsburglibrary.org.

The program is free and registration is not required. For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

