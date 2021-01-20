Reedsburg Public Library makes changes for 2021

Visitors to the Reedsburg Public Library will experience a few changes in 2021, which have been implemented in the last few weeks. Firstly, library users will notice fresh carpeting and a new arrangement for collections near the main service desk. Secondly, Reedsburg Public Library is joining a nationwide trend in becoming “fine free.”
The fine free movement has been discussed in library literature for several years. Fines, originally designed as an incentive to return library materials, too often become a barrier to access to those who most need library service. An example might be a student who accrues late fees, returns the materials, and is yet prevented from using a computer for homework because of outstanding fines. In today’s world, such reasoning goes against the fundamental principles of equal library service to all.
Though it may seem counterintuitive, a library’s elimination of fines results in an increase in book returns. In Chicago, the public library experienced a 240% increase in returns in its first three “fine free” weeks. It is unknown whether library users return items in a more timely manner because they are no longer anticipating a fee, or on account of a general feeling of goodwill toward the library.
Cultivating goodwill may be better for libraries financially in the long run. Those who had considered their fines to be a donation to a “good cause,” the library, are likely to continue their contributions. A fine free library depends on users’ generosity for the little “extras,’’ rather than on punitive charges. Contributing to Reedsburg Public Library’s decision to go fine free is the fact that in the past few years, revenue from library fines has steadily decreased.
However, a fine free library is not a pass to keep library materials indefinitely. If items are not returned upon the due date, and after two notices have been issued, the responsible party will be charged for the replacement cost of the items. Similarly, replacement costs will be assessed for items returned with damage. Late fees will also pertain to special collections including audio visual and rental equipment, materials borrowed from outside the library system, and the “Lucky Day” high demand collection.
Eight of ten libraries in Sauk County are fine free and the vast majority of South Central Library System libraries are as well. Joining them makes sense to provide consistency across the system. “Increasingly for libraries, going fine free is the right thing to do, and with the economic challenges many have faced since the pandemic, the right time is now,” said library director Sue Ann Kucher.
For more information, call Reedsburg Public Library at 768-READ (7323) or email at info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
