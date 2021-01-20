Reedsburg Public Library makes changes for 2021

Visitors to the Reedsburg Public Library will experience a few changes in 2021, which have been implemented in the last few weeks. Firstly, library users will notice fresh carpeting and a new arrangement for collections near the main service desk. Secondly, Reedsburg Public Library is joining a nationwide trend in becoming “fine free.”

The fine free movement has been discussed in library literature for several years. Fines, originally designed as an incentive to return library materials, too often become a barrier to access to those who most need library service. An example might be a student who accrues late fees, returns the materials, and is yet prevented from using a computer for homework because of outstanding fines. In today’s world, such reasoning goes against the fundamental principles of equal library service to all.

Though it may seem counterintuitive, a library’s elimination of fines results in an increase in book returns. In Chicago, the public library experienced a 240% increase in returns in its first three “fine free” weeks. It is unknown whether library users return items in a more timely manner because they are no longer anticipating a fee, or on account of a general feeling of goodwill toward the library.