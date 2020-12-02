Reedsburg Public Library moves to limited service model

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Sauk County, Reedsburg Public Library moved to a more limited service model on Nov. 16 in order to protect the safety of library customers and staff. However, library users will find that they will be able to accomplish most, if not all, of their library tasks, by scheduling curbside service, and/or scheduling appointments for half-hour time slots to come into the building.
Curbside service for the pickup of library materials “on hold,” will continue as it had since last May, with library customers now able to schedule their own “pickup” using the link on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org. Alternatively, library staff may schedule pickup and also respond to specific requests for materials over the phone. Library staff can be reached at 768-READ (7323), during regular library hours.
Additional “in library” services are available by appointment. Call the library to schedule computer use for up to one hour. Also, appointments may be made to browse a section of the library, or to use the copier, or fax services, for up to one-half hour. When you arrive for your appointment, call library staff from your cell or the lobby phone. You will be asked a few brief screening questions before being allowed to enter.
Three study rooms and one small meeting room are also available for reservation, for up to two hours at a time. To reserve one of these rooms, you may access the library’s homepage and click on the “Room Reservations” icon in the middle of the page, or simply call the library. You will receive confirmation of your room reservation either via email or verbally from a staff member. Again, upon arrival at the library, call to answer the screening questions before entrance.
Online library programs for youth and adults will continue on Zoom and Facebook platforms as they have since the beginning of the pandemic. Online resources are available anytime on the “Research Resources” tab on the library’s homepage. Returned materials continue to be quarantined for four days before being checked in. An additional return bin is now available in the lobby. As of Nov. 16, fines for all materials checked out at the Reedsburg Public Library have been temporarily suspended.
According to Library Director Sue Ann Kucher, the new service model is “an attempt to manage the number and length of contacts in the library, while continuing to offer essential services and assistance to our users.” In the month of October we had more than 7,500 visitors. While we love seeing our library friends and families, staggering this number by scheduling appointments allows for greater social distancing, and a better opportunity for staff to disinfect surfaces between customers. “These times are challenging, but we’re working with the community to get through it together, safely,” said Kucher.
For more information about curbside service, or service by appointment, call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
