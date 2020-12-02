Reedsburg Public Library moves to limited service model

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Sauk County, Reedsburg Public Library moved to a more limited service model on Nov. 16 in order to protect the safety of library customers and staff. However, library users will find that they will be able to accomplish most, if not all, of their library tasks, by scheduling curbside service, and/or scheduling appointments for half-hour time slots to come into the building.

Curbside service for the pickup of library materials “on hold,” will continue as it had since last May, with library customers now able to schedule their own “pickup” using the link on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org. Alternatively, library staff may schedule pickup and also respond to specific requests for materials over the phone. Library staff can be reached at 768-READ (7323), during regular library hours.

Additional “in library” services are available by appointment. Call the library to schedule computer use for up to one hour. Also, appointments may be made to browse a section of the library, or to use the copier, or fax services, for up to one-half hour. When you arrive for your appointment, call library staff from your cell or the lobby phone. You will be asked a few brief screening questions before being allowed to enter.