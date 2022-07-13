REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: #MyRPL on the Go for a busy lifestyle

Earlier this year, Reedsburg Public Library launched #MyRPL on the Go, a library outreach program designed to increase the ease of library use, meet library customers where they are, and make library services known to all. Though the program is by no means complete, you may wish to take advantage of this new initiative.

As the summer days fly by, you may wonder when you will have a chance to pick up your library holds. The library’s purchase of outdoor lockers in October 2021, makes it possible for you to pick up your library holds when the library is open or closed, over a holiday, or even in the middle of the night. Go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org on your computer or LINKcat app and click on “curbside pickup.” Select your time, or use the “notes” field to choose after hours pickup. Enter your email address for confirmation of the reservation.

When picking up items, you may stop in the loading zone on the east side of the building. At the lockers, scan either your physical library card, your library card in the LINKcat app, or type in your library card number to open the locker. The items inside will have been checked out to you. Close the locker to complete your transaction. If you need assistance with selecting and placing items on hold, please contact the library.

The second phase of #MyRPL on the Go brings the library beyond its physical walls to meet library customers where they are. So far, five residential facilities in Reedsburg have signed up to have materials delivered to them on a monthly basis. Residents are able to take books off the #myRPL on the Go cart, read them, and return them at their convenience. A variety of large print books in genres such as popular fiction, mystery, romance and western are selected each month. Any items not returned to the cart within a month are simply renewed by library staff. If you know of an area facility whose residents may benefit from this program, please contact the library.

The third component of #MyRPL on the Go involves traveling librarians, a mobile tent, and a portable computer hub at community events. Loganville Book Bunch, initiated several years ago, was the first iteration of this program, and continues as library staff visit Loganville each Thursday during the summer. Starting this year, the library’s mobile tent is also scheduled for Reedsburg’s Concerts in the Park each Wednesday evening. At the mobile site, you may apply for and obtain a library card, pick up your library holds, and ask questions about upcoming library programs and library resources. Alternatively, just say “hi” and introduce yourself to our friendly library staff.

To pick up holds in Loganville or at the Concerts in the Park, schedule your hold pick up via the library’s Capira Curbside app or call to schedule. In the notes field, enter “Loganville Pick-Up” or “Concert in the Park Pick-up.”

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.