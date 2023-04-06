Summer vacations are just around the corner, and you may be looking for the perfect beach or backyard read. Publishers have announced many popular upcoming titles for spring, and Reedsburg Public Library staff are busy adding these to the library’s collection.

Fans of Jeanette Walls’ books including the biographical “The Glass Castle,” will be excited for the author’s novel, “Hang the Moon,” released this month. The book follows feuding Virginia families during the Prohibition era and a tragic accident that upends the life of the heroine. “Publishers Weekly” calls the book “a stunner.” Also available this month is a new title from William Landay, author of the blockbuster thriller “Defending Jacob,” entitled “All That is Mine I Carry With Me.” In this story, three grown siblings investigate the role their father may have played in their mother’s long ago disappearance. Lisa Scottoline, well known for her legal thrillers, has a historical fiction title coming out this month. “Loyalty,” a book Amazon describes as “an emotional, action-packed epic of love and justice,” is set in Sicily.

April books of note include “The Golden Doves" by Martha Hall Kelly, “The Happy Place" by Emily Henry, and “Things I Wish I Told My Mother" by Sue Patterson, Susan DiLallo and James Patterson. In “The Golden Doves,” Kelly revisits World War II, this time in a based-on-real-incidents story about two female spies who track down an infamous Nazi doctor. On the lighter side, Emily Henry, author of “Book Lovers” and “People We Meet on Vacation," has penned a new novel about a pair who have broken up, but are determined to act the “happy couple” in front of friends. Susan Patterson, the wife of James Patterson, coauthors a novel about a mother and grown daughter who attempt to make amends on a European holiday. The book features the “Patterson signature,” short chapters and surprise ending.

Titles for May include James Patterson’s “The 23rd Midnight,” appropriately the 23rd book in his Women’s Murder Club Series, as well as Nora Roberts’ stand-alone thriller, “Identity,” and Danielle Steel’s “The Wedding Planner.”

Closer to home, local author Jeff Nania’s fourth mystery in his John Cabrelli Northern Lakes Series, “Musky Run” is expected on library shelves any day. Reedsburg author Daniel Pfaff’s “No Land of Mine” is also a recent library acquisition. Inspirational writer Jaime Jo Wright, from Sauk County, has two books to be released this year, “The Vanishing at Castle Moreau,” and “The Lost Boys of Barlowe Theater.”

For questions about any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.