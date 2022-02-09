REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: New Spanish Language Books at library

Reedsburg Public Library

Nuevos libros en español en la Biblioteca Pública de Reedsburg

La biblioteca pública de Reedsburg se complace en anunciar la adición de más libros en español para niños y adultos, está a la espera de añadir más títulos en los próximos años.

Nuevos títulos de ficción para adultos en español incluyen obras de autores populares como Julia Alvarez, Nicholas Sparks y Liane Moriarty. Los libros de no ficción cubren temas prácticos como cocinar, hacer ejercicio, y empleo. Estos libros están ubicados cerca de la zona de las revistas y delante de las ventanas delanteras. Libros de ficción y no ficción para niños en español están ubicados en la entrada de Servicios para la Juventud. Se pueden sacar estos libros durante cuatro semanas con una tarjeta de la biblioteca del South Central Library System. Se necesita identificación con foto y comprobante de domicilio para obtener una tarjeta.

Reedsburg Public Library announces the addition of a number of Spanish language books for children and adults and looks forward to adding titles to this collection in the coming years.

New adult fiction titles in Spanish include the works of popular authors such as Julia Alvarez, Nicholas Sparks and Liane Moriarty. Nonfiction books cover practical topics such as cooking, exercise and employment. These books are located near the magazine area and the front windows. New fiction and nonfiction children’s books in Spanish can be found at the entry to the Youth Services area of the library.

These new Spanish language materials are part of the library’s effort, as a goal in its five-year strategic plan, to improve collections and grow with the community. According to assistant library director Kris Houtler, “with the number of native Spanish speakers increasing in this area, it made sense to ensure the library was serving all of its customers. The Reedsburg Area School District also has a robust Spanish program, which would benefit from these additional titles.”

For the Spanish speaking population, the number of resources available in libraries is happily increasing. Reedsburg Public Library is one of a number of libraries in the South Central Library System that carries Spanish language materials. Reserves can be placed through the LINKcat catalog and transferred to a customer’s owning library. Additionally, Wisconsin’s Digital Library and Hoopla are great sources for the digital download of Spanish language materials. Go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org to find the links.

For those seeking to learn another language, the library is a great place to start. Several instructional books and CDs are available for checkout. The online database “Transparent Languages” can be accessed through the library’s homepage under the “Research Resources” tab, and provides lessons from beginner to advanced for 110 languages.

Expand your horizons through the library. For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.