REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: ‘Not a Book’ at the Reedsburg Public Library

When thinking of libraries, books naturally come to mind, and in the 21st century, you may also think of audiovisual materials, and the digital download of books in all formats. However, Reedsburg Public Library offers a myriad of items for checkout that are “Not a Book” and may save you time and money in the long run.

Reedsburg Public Library offers many equipment items for either loan or rental. Foremost on the list are two LED projectors that are perfect for group presentations or Friday night movies. Each may be used with a DVD player, personal computer or other device. The projectors are available for a rental period for up to three days at $5 per day. If extra speakers are required, or if you also need a presentation screen, or large outdoor screen, these may be checked out at no charge for three days. A karaoke machine for your entertainment needs may also be checked out for two weeks.

If you are looking to show your old slides, or play a favorite 80s cassette, but no longer have the projector or player, Reedsburg Public Library can provide you with a two week checkout of this equipment. If you wish to convert old media to new, a photo/film/slide scanner is also on the library’s equipment list. Three sewing machines may also be checked out for your group quilting or teaching sessions.

New to the library’s equipment collection is a thermal camera, a device which detects infrared energy, or heat, and transfers the information to a visual display. The thermal camera can be helpful in detecting energy leaks in your home.

The above items can be reserved for particular days or weeks at the Reedsburg Public Library. Call 608-768-7323 or email info@reedsburglibrary.org to check on the availability of the equipment you would like to rent or checkout. The AV Rental Equipment Agreement can be found at reedsburglibrary.org or at the front desk. Those renting or checking out equipment must be 18 and present both a library card, and valid driver’s license.

Helpful devices for the home that do not require the AV Rental Agreement include three wattage meters, donated by the Reedsburg Utility Commission, and a moisture meter. Again, related to the energy efficiency and stability of your home, the use of these devices can save homeowners valuable time and money.

Finally, the knowledge and expertise of Reedsburg Public Library staff may be the most important “Not a Book” resource you’ll find at the library. Our staff boast various backgrounds and experiences and the “can do” attitude to help you with any information request. Any questions? Call the library.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.