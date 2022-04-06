REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Organizing series presented at Reedsburg Public Library

If organization eludes you, and your to-do list is overwhelming, you will want to attend the two upcoming presentations of Melanie Juedes, founder of Reset Professional Organizing' at the Reedsburg Public Library. Scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 11, “Organizing Basics” and May 9, “Paper Organization,” in the library’s Community Room.

Juedes brings to organizing tasks a combination of her years of experience in the business world and a natural proclivity for putting things in order. Even as a child she enjoyed the ordering and reordering of her grandmother's decorative soaps by shape, size and color. As an adult, she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and natural resources and environment studies, and added to those credentials 20 years as a project manager. As a certified professional organizer, she has secured specialist certificates in essentials of organizing, residential organizing, life transitions, household management, and workplace productivity.

The Reset Professional Organizing website highlights the empathy that she brings to the job in her goal to help customers create a “relaxing and organized space,” simplify their lives, and save money. She embraces a nonjudgmental approach aimed at establishing goals and reaching them one step at a time. The Reset Professional Organizing website and Juedes monthly blog are inspiration. Topics covered in the monthly blogs include “clear your cabinets of Rx clutter,” “how to keep a clutter free car,” and “emails: how many are too many.”

In the first session on April 9, Juedes will cover physical decluttering, and strategies for downsizing, moving and life transitions. On May 9, she will address paper organization and the problems presented by never ending piles of mail and the need to put important documents in order. There is no registration and participants may attend either or both sessions.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.