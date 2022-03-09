REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Pi(e) Day returns to Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

The term “pi “and its numerical equivalent 3.14 may have something to do with a circle, but at Reedsburg Public Library, on March 14, “pi” is celebrated as “pie” in all of its homemade tastiness between two crusts and within the circular plate. After a year hiatus, Pi(e) Day is back at the library. Plan to visit the library beginning at 8 a.m. March 14 for the 2022 Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Pie Sale.

Pi(e) Day began at the library in 2015 as a fundraiser for the Friends group, and its popularity demanded its return. Friends’ members and community volunteers bake pies to be sold to assist in the funding of summer library programs, library outreach programs, and the purchase of special collections. “The last pie day we had was held just prior to the shutdown of spring 2020. We are so happy to reintroduce this event that means so much to the community and is so beneficial for the library,” said assistant library director Kris Houtler.

Pie shoppers this year will find a variety of fruit pies, nut pies, cream pies, as well as savory dishes including quiches, potpies and shepherd’s meat pies. Past favorites have included graham cracker pie, Hershey bar pie, and peanut butter pie. In keeping with the “pi” theme, the pies will sell for $3 per slice or $14 for a whole pie. Payment may be made to the Friends of the Library via cash, check, or credit card. The sale will run as long as supplies last.

If you would like to bake a pie for the sale, it should be noted that pie plates cannot be returned, so disposable plates may be used, or free pie plates are available at the library. Pies will be received from noon to 3 p.m. March 13 or from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 14 at the library. If you crave baking or eating, you may enjoy this past pie sale recipe favorite.

For more information about the Friends of the Library Pi(e) sale, or if you would like to help, call the library at 608-768-7323 or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

