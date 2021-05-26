Reedsburg Public Library Plans for summer

The summer Library Reading Program may look different this year, but will be something of a return to normal after a year of online programming due to the pandemic. Youth and family programming, presentations, and performances will be held mostly outdoors on the library’s south lawn on Plum Street, but like last summer some programs may be virtual or at City Park. The summer program entitled “Tails and Tales” will begin on June 7.

An outdoor tent will centralize and shelter the outdoor library activities. Lunch Bunch Storytime, Babygarten, Reedsburg Readers I and II, Reedsburg Writers, Teen Time, and even Preschool Players will meet under the canvas, as weather and space allows. No pre-registration is required for most programs, but masks and social distancing of six feet are encouraged for families in attendance. Youth services librarian Jess McCarlson said that “it will be so good to have in person programs again! Our online programs worked well, but in person interaction is so important for a child’s development, and families will love seeing their library friends.”