Reedsburg Public Library Plans for summer

The summer Library Reading Program may look different this year, but will be something of a return to normal after a year of online programming due to the pandemic. Youth and family programming, presentations, and performances will be held mostly outdoors on the library’s south lawn on Plum Street, but like last summer some programs may be virtual or at City Park. The summer program entitled “Tails and Tales” will begin on June 7.
An outdoor tent will centralize and shelter the outdoor library activities. Lunch Bunch Storytime, Babygarten, Reedsburg Readers I and II, Reedsburg Writers, Teen Time, and even Preschool Players will meet under the canvas, as weather and space allows. No pre-registration is required for most programs, but masks and social distancing of six feet are encouraged for families in attendance. Youth services librarian Jess McCarlson said that “it will be so good to have in person programs again! Our online programs worked well, but in person interaction is so important for a child’s development, and families will love seeing their library friends.”
Mary Tooley’s “Art in a Suitcase: True Tales About Tails” program is scheduled outside at 2 p.m. June 9. Musician John Duggleby, will perform at 6 p.m. June 29 for Family Fun Night. Additional guest performers and presenters for later dates will be announced. Reedsburg Public Library staff will make a stop in Loganville at 10 a.m. every other Thursday starting June 10 at the Loganville Village Hall parking lot. There will be no presentation, but library customers from Loganville may pick up their holds, as well as children’s take home projects.
This summer, reading challenge participants will again log their reading on the Beanstack platform, available 24/7 by visiting reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org on your computer or mobile device’s web browser or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker app available in iOS or Android. Families new to Beanstack may register participants of all ages with one username and password. Badges can be earned by reading and doing other activities over the summer. A completion prize is provided for all who finish as well as an opportunity to win a number of grand prizes. This year, grand prizes will include mini Duplo farm sets, a Lego City Safari set, craft sets, puzzles, stuffed animals, games and more.
Adults may participate in their own reading challenge on Beanstack this summer and have the opportunity to win one of a number of prize baskets. The morning book group will meet in person in the library’s Community Room, following social distancing and mask guidelines. Check the library’s events calendar for more information. The daytime group’s June selection is Jane Harper’s mystery “The Dry.” The evening book group, the cookbook discussion and the memoir writing group will remain online.
Check reedsburglibrary.org periodically for details on youth and adult summer library programs, or call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
