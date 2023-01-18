REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library celebrates anniversary in 2023

Reedsburg Public Library

January 2023, marks a milestone at Reedsburg Public Library as we celebrate 25 years in the “new” building at 370 Vine St. The library’s physical move in January 1998 was short, as collections and staff moved just across the street from the old Carnegie building. However, the new facility, a project spearheaded by former library director Sue Steiner, was the culmination of several years of planning. The history of the Reedsburg Public Library itself predates even the Carnegie Library.

The library had its start in 1898, when the Reedsburg Women’s Club hosted library advocate Lucie Stearns to talk to the group about the value of public libraries. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Women’s Club and a donation of $25 each from 10 area businessmen, the first library opened in 1899, on the second floor of what is now the Gavin Brothers building. In those early days, several books in the collection were written in German.

Larger quarters were obtained in 1901, on the second story of the old City Hall and Fire Department where the present fire station stands. However, in what would be a recurring theme for the Reedsburg Public Library, by 1910, the upper rooms were overcrowded. Soon thereafter, Mrs. George Morse donated a lot on the corner of Vine and Locust Streets, and an application was made to the Andrew Carnegie Foundation for a $10,000 grant for a new building. The new library would open its doors on Jan. 1, 1912.

From 1912 to 1997, the Carnegie Library would serve the community of Reedsburg. As early as 1922, according to an article in the Reedsburg Free Press, the library was so popular in the evenings that elementary school children were encouraged to make their visits in the afternoons. In 1950, the basement of the building was remodeled for use as a children’s area, and in 1971, an addition was made on the west side. In the 80s and 90s, the introduction of new media formats and public use computers would cause additional space constrictions in the Carnegie Library.

In 1994, a committee was formed to look into the possibility of a new library building. After an extensive fundraising effort, ground was broken on May 7, 1997, and a community dream became reality. In the years since, the library has continued to grow in terms of circulation, variety of collections, programming for youth and adults, library hours, and technological advancements. Few could have imagined when the Women’s Club project began in 1898 that the small room full of books they worked for would become the bustling hub of materials, services and activity that our community enjoys today.

Throughout the year, Reedsburg Public Library will celebrate its rich history and milestone year with special events and promotions. Sign up for our email list to receive the monthly calendar of events and other notifications of programs, speakers and library services at reedsburglibrary.org.

