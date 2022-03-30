REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library expands services with #MyRPL on the Go

Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library reaches beyond its physical walls with the new program, “#MyRPL on the Go,” an outreach effort designed to bring library materials to those who may not have ready access to them, in area nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other residential sites.

Based on similar models in the state, the goal of “#myRPL on the Go” is to establish a small lending library with a rotating collection of books in area care and residential facilities, where individuals may select titles for leisure reading. Participating facilities are equipped with a book cart with locking wheels for the display and storage of about 30 titles. Residents simply take books off the cart for reading, with no complicated checkout process involved. A library staff member or volunteer will visit once a month to restock the cart, and take back books from the previous month.

Casa de Oakes, in Reedsburg, was the first to take advantage of this new service. On March 17, Casa de Oakes activities director, Chad Armstrong, along with a number of Casa’s avid readers, hosted Reedsburg Public library representatives for the unveiling of the “#myRPL on the Go” book cart. The library’s presentation was well received with several individuals finding interesting titles to take from the cart, read, and return when finished. This month’s selection included popular general fiction, thriller, mystery, western and nonfiction titles.

“The program is designed to be flexible and to meet the changing needs of our community by extending library services beyond the four walls of the building,” said Kris Houtler, Reedsburg Public Library assistant director. She explains that the materials chosen are not on reserve lists, so that they can easily be renewed for the facility. In addition, library representatives restocking the cart each month are happy to take requests for particular authors or subjects for the next visit. If the program is popular at a location, library staff may remain for a “library hour,” bringing additional services to the site.

In addition to #myRPL on the Go,” Reedsburg Public Library offers a “Home Service” to individuals in Reedsburg who are unable to physically visit the library. Volunteers from the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library can deliver books monthly to individuals in their own homes or in residential facilities, based on their reading interests. Home service to persons outside of Reedsburg can be facilitated by a “mail bag’’ in which two items at a time may be sent free of charge through the U.S. Postal Service to rural residents.

Residential facility staff, or any persons interested in these programs, should call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org for more information.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

