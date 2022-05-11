REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library for life changes and practical help

Research and reading naturally come to mind when thinking about libraries, but Reedsburg Public Library offers many resources for practical help in your everyday life. From guest speakers on organization, to job seeking resources, to free Wi-Fi, public computers and printers, Reedsburg Public Library provides what you need.

Beyond cleaning and organizing, spring may also be a time of looking for summer employment, or planning for larger job changes and life moves. In paper resources, Reedsburg Public Library subscribes to many local papers to aid in your job search, as well as guides to writing resumes and cover letters, located in the number 650.14 in the nonfiction stacks.

Online, go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org to find a plethora of employment sites listed under the “Resources for Job Seekers” icon in the middle of the page. This page is maintained by the South Central Library System and regularly updated. Under “Job Listings” find a printable page of websites which includes the widely advertised indeed.com and monster.com, as well as online sources for exploring various career paths. Under “Explore State Resources’ find links to the Job Center of Wisconsin as well as the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The tab for “Computer Skills” provides links to free online tutorials for basic computer and internet knowledge, as well as Google skills and Microsoft Office. The “Education and Training” link leads to a number of state program listings including the Youth Apprenticeship program. “Services and Supports” is a go-to list for those needing assistance with food, housing, transportation, health and childcare needs.

The library provides free Wi-Fi access as well as computers, laptops, and study rooms for the public to use. Copying, printing and faxing services are also available. Print jobs may also be sent to the library from home computers or mobile devices for later pickup.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.