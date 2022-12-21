REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library for the holidays

Reedsburg Public Library

This holiday season make Reedsburg Public Library part of your plans. From pop up programs for the kids, to seasonal books for all ages, and a place to find respite from the hustle and bustle of the outside world – the library has it all.

On Dec. 22, students in grades 4K through fourth grade may play board games at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

In the week between the holidays, Family Stuffed Animal Storytime will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 27. Families may bring their own favorite stuffed friend to the Community Room to hear stories about stuffies. Baby and Me Playtime, from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 in the Story Room, for infants, newborn to two years, and their families. Pop up Coloring Day for all ages is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 29 in the Story Room. Finally, a pop up Board Game program for teens, grades five and higher, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 30 in the Story Room.

Aside from scheduled programs, families may wish to visit the library to take a break from December’s busyness. Puzzles, costumes, and our brand new light table with educational sensory manipulatives are available in the children’s area. Holiday books, for both adults and children, fiction and nonfiction, are labeled with an appropriate sticker on the spine of the book. Books for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, as well as Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Valentine’s Day can easily be identified this way. A number of holiday DVDs and music CDs are also available for checkout.

Reedsburg Public Library staff would like to remind customers that the library will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26. Regular hours will resume on Dec. 27. The library will be closed on the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.