Reedsburg Public Library cordially invites you to participate in one, or both, of their ongoing book discussion groups in the near future. The morning group meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, and the evening group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday. The two book groups discuss different titles, so you may attend one, or both, or mix and match. Each discussion alternatively may be attended via Zoom. The popular Cookbook Book Discussion will return later this spring.

Common fears of those who have never attended a book discussion range from, “I wouldn’t know what to say” to “book groups don’t discuss the types of things I like to read,” when nothing could be farther from the truth. Our book discussions encompass titles from many popular genres, including historical fiction, nonfiction, thriller and mystery, and may even include recent New York Times bestsellers. Suggestions from participants are also welcome. Attendees include avid readers, those who have set a future goal of reading more, and those who are seeking a community activity to join.

Newcomers will find the groups to be informal and welcoming; no one is ever put on the spot. Although library staff book group facilitators Caitlin Opatik and Janet Gasser may distribute questions for discussion, they are not necessarily followed, and are often used as a backup to the naturally flowing conversation. Copies of the selected titles are ordered in regular print, large print and sound recording, and are available in the library for pickup prior to the discussion. The morning group selection for April 25 is “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker. The evening selection for April 20 is “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.

Past favorites of the book groups include: “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Dare, and “The Dry” by Jane Harper. The fun in book groups is when you concur with “I can’t believe that happened” … or "I felt so terrible for (this particular) character.” Sometimes however, more is gained from a book club when participants disagree. Many long time book club members say they have come to appreciate a book more after hearing the perspectives of others in the group. Often they have changed their opinion of a book from “thumbs down” to “thumbs up” after a single discussion.

You are cordially invited, but there is no need to RSVP. All are welcome to book discussions. If you have questions, or would like a Zoom invitation, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.