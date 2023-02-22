Reedsburg Public Library

We’ve become accustomed to such conveniences as ordering pizzas from our phone, and now Reedsburg Public Library makes its services more convenient as well. Library users are now able to schedule curbside pickup, even overnight, from their home computers or phones. Meeting rooms may also be pre-reserved, and print jobs may be sent remotely from your computer or cell phone to the library’s printer.

Several years ago, collaboration between libraries allowed for the then revolutionary convenience of reserving materials from distant libraries and having them sent to a home library. RPL has taken that one step further with the introduction of outside lockers, where on hold materials can be picked up, anytime of the day or night. If you have materials on hold, and you would like to pick them up from the outside lockers, go to the library’s new homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, and click on “Locker Pickup” to schedule a day and time. For overnight pickups, choose the last time slot of the day. Enter your library card number and pin, and follow the prompts. To retrieve your items, go to the lockers on the Locust Street side of the building, and scan your library barcode. Follow the instructions and the locker automatically opens for you.

You may also schedule use of a study or meeting room, online, in advance. On the homepage, from your computer or other mobile device, click on “Meeting Rooms” and then “Schedule a Room Reservation.” Choose your date and time, and the available meeting rooms will appear on the screen. Fill out the application, and you will be notified via email shortly when the application is approved. Individuals or nonprofit organizations may schedule up to three reservations in advance. When you come to the library, just stop in at the desk to get a key to the room.

Finally, remote printing eliminates the need to check out a public computer at the library to accomplish your printing project. Print jobs can be sent from a home computer or mobile device, such as a cell phone, remotely. Emails and their attachments can be sent by forwarding the message to the printer’s email account. Webpages and other downloaded documents can be sent by opening another window on your device, going to the library’s homepage, and choosing “web and wireless printing.” There, you will enter your user name, choose your file, and forward your print job on to the library’s printer. Stop in the library to get a copy of the directions.

Though some of these conveniences may seem complex at first, many have found them a help in their busy lives. To request assistance or further explanation about locker pickup of materials, scheduling meeting or study rooms, or sending print jobs remotely, contact the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.