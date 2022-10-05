REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library offers updated meeting room

Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library’s meeting room, located immediately to the left as you come into the library, has now been outfitted with a 55-inch television screen and hybrid meeting technology. The equipment includes the large TV screen, a conference camera and microphone system that can easily connect to most laptops and some tablets. Use your own Facetime, GoogleHangouts, GotoMeeting, Zoom or other account to connect with others using your device, or checkout a library laptop. Community members may reserve the room for their remote or hybrid meeting needs. The room seats six comfortably.

To reserve the room, visit reedsburglibrary.org. Near the bottom of the page, click on “Room Reservations” and search for a date and time. If the meeting room is available it will appear on the next screen. Choose “meeting room” and request the use of the television and virtual/hybrid meeting equipment. In the next step, you will need to create an account if you have not already done so. Alternatively, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) for assistance in reserving the room. When you come in for your meeting, library staff will assist you with the easy equipment set up.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.