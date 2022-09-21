REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library reports a successful summer, looks forward to fall

Reedsburg Public Library

Quite a splash was made this past summer with Reedsburg Public Library’s summer reading programs “Reading: An Ocean of Possibilities” and, for adults, “Seas the Day: Read.” A total of 340 youth registered for this summer’s reading challenge, with 2,141 in attendance at programs and events with 246 adults registered for the reading challenge, and a program attendance of 172. The fall session of youth and family programming will begin the week of Sept. 26 and continue for eight consecutive weeks.

The last of the prizes for the summer reading program have been picked up, with 134 youth completing the final reading goal. All youth readers logged a total of 8,962 days read, and picked up a total 807 prizes throughout the challenge. Readers who met the summer reading goal earned the final prize of a free book, provided in-part by the Friends of the Library, and an envelope of coupons donated by area businesses. Grand prize tickets were also drawn, with the coveted stuffed shark won by a 5-year-old who had logged 66 days of reading, a squid hat won by an 11-year-old who had logged 69 days, and a set of ocean-themed wooden blocks won by a baby whose adult logged 71 days, among 20 other youth grand prize winners.

Youth Services librarians hosted a number of programs that broke attendance records from the last couple of years. The Bright Star Theatre performance of “The Little Mermaid” was the most popular summer library program with 130 in attendance at City Park, an increase of 81 attendees from last year’s highest attended library performer. Other notable increases were for the 30th annual Worm Races and the weekly baby storytimes which both more than doubled in attendance from last year

“There are many factors at play when it comes to attendance, a major one being that many patrons have not gotten back into the habit of coming to the library after the past couple years. But also, families are busier than ever with school and extracurricular activities. I am so grateful for patrons who see the value in the many programs and services the library provides and who prioritize library visits amidst all the other demands on their schedule. Thank you for making this summer a great one!” Youth Services librarian Jess McCarlson, said.

Assistant director Kris Houtler reports that of the adults who registered for the adult reading program, 156 picked up their library tote registration gift, and read more than 3,000 books that earned 472 tickets for the grand prize drawings for five themed gift baskets. These numbers indicate a long anticipated return to a new normal. The “Author Spotlight” was also a positive new addition to the summer adult programming lineup. This program will continue in the fall with authors Sue Berg and John Armbruster visiting in October.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.