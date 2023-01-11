REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Reedsburg Public Library welcomes new assistant director

Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library is pleased to announce that Caitlin Opatik, former director of the Lone Rock Community Library, has been hired as the new assistant library director.

Opatik’s love for “books and all things libraries” began in her formative years when she grew up just a block away from the Baraboo Public Library. The love of reading led her to earn a bachelor’s degree in English literature as well as women’s studies, from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2015. After working in the non-profit sector for a few years, Opatik returned to the area with her husband and children and began working as the director of the Lone Rock Community Library in 2019.

As director at Lone Rock, Opatik managed all aspects of the library including reporting monthly to the library board, developing policies, scheduling employees and ordering and processing books and other materials. In addition to her bachelor’s degree, she earned a Library Director Certification for the State of Wisconsin which includes coursework in basic and advanced public library administration, the organization and management of collections, and public and community services. “We are excited to welcome Caitlin to the staff of the library. With her experience in libraries, her commitment to public services, and her positive outlook, she will be a great addition to our team,” Sue Ann Kucher, library director, said.

In addition to assisting Kucher with administrative responsibilities, Opatik will manage adult services programs and library publicity, contribute to book and media selection, work at the public service desk and act as staff liaison to the Friends of the Library group. When asked what she is most looking forward to as she begins her new job, Opatik said, “I’m most looking forward to getting to know the staff and community members I will be serving … My impression of Reedsburg is that it is a vibrant, growing community, and that the library reflects that energy, and I’m looking forward to contributing to that momentum!”

In her spare time, unsurprisingly, Opatik enjoys reading, with literary fiction and fantasy her favorites. She also enjoys hiking and camping at state and county parks with her family, and playing video and board games with her children.

Be sure to introduce yourself to our new assistant library director the next time you visit RPL. As a reminder, in January, Saturday hours will change to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Sunday hours remaining the same, noon to 3 p.m. through the school year.

For questions about any library program or service, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.