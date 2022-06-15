REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Register now for Reedsburg Public Library Summer Youth Literacy challenges and programs

Reedsburg Public Library

The theme of this year’s youth summer library program is “Reading: An Ocean of Possibilities,” and indeed the opportunities offered rival the number of fish in the ocean.

Registration for the youth summer literacy challenges is now available online on Beanstack, reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org, or on the Beanstack Tracker app. Families may also register at the library if they wish to record their reading on a paper form. Age groups for the challenges are: Baby and Toddler, Pre-School and School Age, and Teen. The goal for each group is to read a certain number of days during the summer, earning prizes along the way, a free book for completing the challenge, and chances to earn entries for the grand prize drawing. Age-appropriate prizes can be won in each category.

A full schedule of events can be found online at reedsburglibrary.org/calendar/month or on paper at the library. For preschoolers, Lunch Bunch Storytime will be held at noon each Wednesday, with families invited to bring and eat a sack lunch while listening to stories. Summer Storytime, a “second helping” of lunch bunch, without the lunch, is held at 10 a.m. Fridays and is perfect for daycare groups. Babygarten, for those 0-24 months and their grownups, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The popular Preschool Players has three sessions this summer. Registration is required for your preschooler to participate in this introduction to theater.

The book clubs Reedsburg Readers I and II, as well as Discovery Days, are offered for elementary-age children this summer. Reedsburg Readers I is for students entering second and third grades in the fall, while Reedsburg Readers II is for those entering third and fourth grades. The groups discuss pre-selected books and do related activities at 2 p.m. on alternating Tuesdays. Discovery Days is tailored to children entering kindergarten through fifth grades and will be held at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Enjoy a water play day, STEAM kits, 3D printing and more. Registration is required for all of these groups.

Reedsburg Writers is a writing program for all aspiring authors who are able to write independently, and meets at 10 a.m. Mondays to write and edit works for publication. Teen Time, for students going into sixth through 12 grades, is held at 1 p.m. Fridays including activities like life-sized Clue, ping pong, and tie dye. Teen movies will be held on select Fridays in August.

For families, Loganville Little Library will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Loganville Village Hall beginning June 16. Be ready for stories and crafts. You may also request to pick up your reserved holds at Loganville, too. Back in Reedsburg, Family Night will be held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Enjoy backyard lawn games, a family dance party and worm races. The Read with Me Dog will be visiting at 2 p.m. Mondays and at 6 p.m. on alternating Tuesdays in the summer. For more questions, details, or registration questions, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323).

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.