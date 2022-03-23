REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Resources for book clubs through the library

Reedsburg Public Library

Book discussion groups have become increasingly popular in recent years with several celebrities hosting “book clubs” or touting monthly book picks. “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” Reese Witherspoon and “Good Morning America” are just some examples of those following in the steps of Oprah Winfrey, who first introduced book clubs to television in 1996. If you have a book discussion group, or would like to start one, Reedsburg Public Library can help.

The library can provide multiple copies of books for you from South Central’s Library’s System’s impressive stock. A first step may be to logon to the system’s LINKCat catalog to ensure there are enough available copies of your chosen book for your group, as well as copies in special formats such as large print or sound recording, that you may need. If the answer to these questions is “yes,” you may call the library at 608-768-7323 or email info@reedsburglibrary.org, to request multiple copies, something that is not possible on LINKCat’s public interface. If the books are currently available, they should arrive at the library in a few days.

If you are in search of titles for your book group, you may also wish to peruse Madison Public Library’s Book Club Kits at madisonpubliclibrary.org/reading-and-viewing/kits. Madison Public Library has assembled more than 400 kits which can be loaned to individuals. Each kit contains at least eight copies of a discussable book, along with questions for the group. You may call Madison Public Library directly to request a kit and have it delivered to Reedsburg Public Library, for a four-week checkout period. Recent additions to the collection include “The Sanatorium’’ by Sarah Pearse, “We Are the Brennans’’ by Tracey Lange, and “The Sweetness of Water’’ by Nathan Harris.

Other sources of ideas for your book group may include the “Book Clubs” section of “ BookPage,” a free publication available at the library, as well as numerous websites such as readinggroupchoices.com or bookmovement.com. We encourage you to also check out Reedsburg Public Library’s own present and past book club selections at reedsburglibrary.org/book-group. Numerous websites also provide book discussion questions, including readinggroupguides.com.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the rescheduled program “10 Steps to Planning a Smart Garden” presented by Megan Cain at 6 p.m. March 24 in the library’s Community Room. Cain, the Madison area “Creative Vegetable Gardener” is the author of “Smart Start Garden Planner” and “Super Easy Food Preserving” as well as an extensive website and blog.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

