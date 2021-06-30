Reedsburg Public Library’s apps for readers on the go

Wisconsin’s Digital Library also has its own app version called “Libby.” Wisconsin’s Digital Library is a shared, statewide collection of ebooks, audiobooks, streaming video and now even magazines, available to all Wisconsin public library cardholders free of charge. After the Libby app is downloaded, you will be asked to identify your geographic location, choose your library system, and enter your library card number. The app screen you see looks much like the one that you would find on your computer’s browser. A number of books can be found in the “always available” category for instant download and reading.

Hoopla is offered by the Reedsburg Public Library just for our library users. The books, videos, and music you’ll see in the app are all available for free checkout on your device and you can check out up to five items each month.

Once you have completed reading or listening to a title, why not enter it on Beanstack? The Beanstack platform is used by Reedsburg Public Library to manage the “Tails and Tales” adult and youth summer reading challenges. Again, after downloading the app, you will be asked to identify your library and enter the username and password you have created for your family. The Beanstack app allows you to enter books read and make progress on your reading challenge anywhere, even on vacation.