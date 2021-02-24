Reedsburg Public Library’s best kept secrets revealed

Sometimes in the public mind the word “library” conjures only an image of a warehouse full of books. In this week’s column, the library staff shares some of the lesser-known collections and services.

The library is open. Things look a little different with social distancing protocols and a screening process in place to keep us all safe. While we prefer that you call ahead for an appointment, we’re happy to accommodate drop-in visitors as we are able. Call from the lobby to answer the screening questions. Curbside pickup of library holds or requested materials is also available. Call the library at 768-READ (7323) to find out more.

DVDs for check out abound. A multitude of popular feature films, television shows and documentaries are here and available for check-out.

Computer use may be scheduled by appointment. Users may access the internet as well as Excel, PowerPoint and Word. Appointments are 1 hour. Please let staff know if you need a longer session, or if you would prefer to check out a laptop for use in the library

Copying, printing and faxing can be done at the library. Printing jobs may even be sent to the library’s printer from a home computer or mobile device, and picked up later at the library. Copies are 10 cents for black and white and fifty cents for color.