Reedsburg Public Library’s best kept secrets revealed

Sometimes in the public mind the word “library” conjures only an image of a warehouse full of books. In this week’s column, the library staff shares some of the lesser-known collections and services.
The library is open. Things look a little different with social distancing protocols and a screening process in place to keep us all safe. While we prefer that you call ahead for an appointment, we’re happy to accommodate drop-in visitors as we are able. Call from the lobby to answer the screening questions. Curbside pickup of library holds or requested materials is also available. Call the library at 768-READ (7323) to find out more.
DVDs for check out abound. A multitude of popular feature films, television shows and documentaries are here and available for check-out.
Computer use may be scheduled by appointment. Users may access the internet as well as Excel, PowerPoint and Word. Appointments are 1 hour. Please let staff know if you need a longer session, or if you would prefer to check out a laptop for use in the library
Copying, printing and faxing can be done at the library. Printing jobs may even be sent to the library’s printer from a home computer or mobile device, and picked up later at the library. Copies are 10 cents for black and white and fifty cents for color.
Ebooks and Digital audiobooks are available for free through Wisconsin’s Digital Library and the new platform Hoopla, which also features movies and music. There’s no need to pay for digital content. Access Wisconsin’s Digital Library and Hoopla from the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org.
Candy bars can be purchased for a dollar with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library. Mint truffle is the most popular choice.
Youth programs are offered via Facebook and/or Zoom and include sessions for all ages. From Preschool Storytime to Multilingual Mondays to Teen Time, there’s something for everyone. Adult programs include two book discussions, a cookbook discussion, and a memoir writing group. If you have an email address, chances are you can participate in a Zoom discussion.
Audio titles representing all genres in the form of compact discs and digital audio players can be checked out for adults and children.
Tax forms are here. The basic federal and state tax forms are available on a table in the front lobby. Other forms may be printed from the computer with an appointment.
Meeting Rooms and Study Rooms can be reserved for small groups or for personal studying. Call the library or reserve a space from the homepage.
Large Print titles make up a significant part of the library’s collection. These books are complete and unabridged but the larger font makes for easier reading.
Magazines may be checked out for two weeks. The library subscribes to more than 150 titles.
Online sources like Ancestry and Consumer Reports are available free from the library’s “Research Resources” tab on the homepage. With a library card, you are saved a subscription fee.
Can’t find something in LINKCat? The library can special order library materials from the 16 public library systems across Wisconsin as well as the United States.
Local History and Genealogy are special interests of the library. The local history room contains the Reedsburg newspapers on microfilm dating back to 1856 as well as a collection of books related to the history of the area.
Did we mention books? The library has those too.
For a visual tour of the library, tune in to Reedsburg TV 11 at 7: 05 a.m., 12:05 p.m., or 5:05 p.m. daily for the rest of February.
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
