Reedsburg Public Library seeks community input

Every five years the Reedsburg Public Library develops a strategic plan to meet the community’s emerging library needs. This year, the library seeks community input through a short survey available through Feb. 5 at reedsburglibrary.org or contact the library to pick-up a print copy of the survey, or to have one mailed. Results will help indicate what goals will be adopted as part of the strategic plan to further develop the library’s resources and services in the future.
The survey is part of a process that includes brainstorming with library staff, the Library Board and community members to develop goals and objectives for the five-year document. The survey, consisting of 10 questions, was developed in partnership with Wisconsin Library Services, a non-profit membership organization that facilitates services for member libraries in Wisconsin.
The first multiple choice survey questions ask current customers how often they use the library, how they find out about library programs and services, what current programs and services they are aware of, and how satisfied they are with the library. Further queries ask both current and prospective library users to rank the importance of various services within the areas of adult and youth programming, print and online information sources, technology resources, physical space such as study and meeting rooms, as well as the importance of offering new services.
Those surveyed may contribute their own comments, in addition to the multiple-choice answers. The questionnaire is anonymous, however, those who choose to leave contact information will have their names entered in a drawing for one of five $20 Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce gift certificates.
After survey results have been tabulated, a five-year plan will be formulated in the summer and made available to the public, and highlighted in this column. According to Library Director Sue Ann Kucher, “the five-year plan is meant to be one that will be implemented, with positive results for the community.” She adds, “The unexpected challenges of the pandemic have resulted in a new awareness of the importance of thinking creatively about our spaces and our services in order to serve our mission and meet the needs of our community.”
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.