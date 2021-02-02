Reedsburg Public Library seeks community input

Every five years the Reedsburg Public Library develops a strategic plan to meet the community’s emerging library needs. This year, the library seeks community input through a short survey available through Feb. 5 at reedsburglibrary.org or contact the library to pick-up a print copy of the survey, or to have one mailed. Results will help indicate what goals will be adopted as part of the strategic plan to further develop the library’s resources and services in the future.

The survey is part of a process that includes brainstorming with library staff, the Library Board and community members to develop goals and objectives for the five-year document. The survey, consisting of 10 questions, was developed in partnership with Wisconsin Library Services, a non-profit membership organization that facilitates services for member libraries in Wisconsin.