REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: September book discussions and more

Reedsburg Public Library

Programs at Reedsburg Public Library include a new event “Baby and Me Playtime,” and two book related sessions for adults, Title Talk and an evening book discussion.

If you have ever been at a loss for a good book to read, or conversely, are dying to tell someone else about a good book, Title Talk is for you. The group meets informally from 10-11 a.m. three times per year in the library’s Community Room to discuss book recommendations. Coffee, tea, and treats will be provided. There is no need to register, unless you would like to participate remotely via Zoom.

All regular adult programs will be a “hybrid” format beginning in September, meaning participants may join in person or via Zoom. Since 2020, the monthly memoir writing group, the cookbook book discussion, and the evening book group have been meeting virtually. Beginning this month, participants may come to the library to experience these events in person, or continue to participate with a Zoom connection. There is no registration for these programs unless you wish to attend virtually.

This month’s adult programs include an evening book discussion at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and a morning book discussion at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. For details and specific titles, check the library’s online calendar at reedsburglibrary.org.

An in-person meeting may be especially beneficial to those attending the monthly cookbook book discussion, now held at 1 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month. Those who meet in the library’s Community Room, will not only be able to see, but also taste their fellow cooks’ creations. The selected cookbook for Sept. 18 is “The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosentrach. Those who come in person are invited to make a recipe from the cookbook for sharing. Merits and drawbacks of the cookbook will be discussed.

“Baby and Me Playtime” will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Library’s Community Room. Library staff will bring out the Babygarten toys for baby, toddler and caregiver social interaction. The session will be repeated on Sept. 21. Siblings are welcome to attend. The youth services complete fall schedule of programs will begin on the week of Sept. 26.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.