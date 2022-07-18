REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Special events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

Get in on the action at Reedsburg Public Library through July 23. There are activities and events for all ages from preschool to adult, that run the gamut from dramatic presentations, to art, DIY, writing fiction and reading to canines.

Reedsburg Public Library’s own Preschool Players Production of “The Rainbow Fish” will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 21. Registration is still open for children ages 4 and 5, with rehearsals taking place from 4-4:45 p.m. July 19-20. Children who sign up will enjoy practicing their lines as well as helping with costumes and sets.

The Home Depot Workshop comes to Discovery Days at 2 p.m. July 21 at the library. Home Depot representatives will be on hand to supervise the creation of sail boats. The program is designed for children entering kindergarten through fifth grades. There is no fee for this program but register by July 20 so sufficient materials may be provided.

On July 22, educator and artist Mary Tooley returns to the library to present “Art in a Suitcase” for Teen Time at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. Students entering grades 5 through 12 are welcome to join in to learn metal tooling. “Everyone, experienced and not so experienced, can find success with this interesting media!” she said. Advance registration is required.

Adults can get in on the action from 10 a.m. to noon July 23 for a “Flash Fiction” writing session presented by Madison Area Writer Andy Millman in the Community Room. Participants will learn how to write a “flash fiction” piece which tells a short story in less than 1,000 words. The presentation will also be available via Zoom for those who wish to attend remotely. Google “Andy Millman flash fiction” to find examples of his delightful stories.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.