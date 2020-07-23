Reedsburg Public Library summer updates

Many have asked, and indeed, the Reedsburg Public Library is open, with masks and social distancing encouraged. Checkout of materials, copy and fax service, and public computer stations are all available.
Changes in library service include receiving all library returns in the book drop on the Locust Street side of the building, with an ensuing three day quarantine. When the items are checked in, they are backdated to the date they were returned, so that fines should not be charged for the three day period. Curbside pickup of materials is still available. Reserved items from other South Central Library System locations are received twice a week instead of every weekday.
All library programs for youth and adults are online this summer, and it’s not too late to sign up. Library programs for youth are found listed on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org under “upcoming events.” These include the library’s iconic Lunch Bunch as well as Babygarten, Family Fun Night, Discovery Days and Teen Time. Click on a program to register your child.
Children and adults can register online for the “Beanstack” reading incentive programs on the library’s homepage until the final day on Aug. 14. For children, there are three age group challenges with different reading goals for the summer. For both children and adults, reading completed in the Beanstack program translates into “virtual tickets” that can be entered into a prize drawing for “actual” grand prizes at the end of the summer.
Youth grand prizes for lucky winners include stuffed animals, puzzles, sandcastle molds, and mini garden tools for toddlers; stuffed animals, medieval castle sets, mini play figures, and a mermaid blanket for middle grades, as well as STEM play, sand kits, and diamond painting projects for teens. All finishers, however, will receive a completion prize pack and a book.
Virtual tickets earned by adults can be entered into a drawing for the prize baskets displayed on our website and in the showcase as you enter the library. This summer’s themed baskets include items for book lovers, crafters, home chefs, gardeners, writers, and those who would just like to relax.
Remember, your Viking Village Foods grocery receipts can benefit the library through the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library. In this rebate program, the Friends receive 1% of the total from each receipt that is turned in to the library. Last month the program garnered more than $500, which the library’s Friends group will use to enhance library programs and collections.
For more information, call 768-READ or email to info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
