Reedsburg Public Library summer updates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many have asked, and indeed, the Reedsburg Public Library is open, with masks and social distancing encouraged. Checkout of materials, copy and fax service, and public computer stations are all available.

Changes in library service include receiving all library returns in the book drop on the Locust Street side of the building, with an ensuing three day quarantine. When the items are checked in, they are backdated to the date they were returned, so that fines should not be charged for the three day period. Curbside pickup of materials is still available. Reserved items from other South Central Library System locations are received twice a week instead of every weekday.

All library programs for youth and adults are online this summer, and it’s not too late to sign up. Library programs for youth are found listed on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org under “upcoming events.” These include the library’s iconic Lunch Bunch as well as Babygarten, Family Fun Night, Discovery Days and Teen Time. Click on a program to register your child.