Reedsburg Public Library summer updates

Reedsburg Public Library’s summer program is in full swing with a number of educational and entertaining programs for youth on the docket. The library will host performer John Duggleby at 6 p.m. June 29 at City Park for its Tuesday Family Fun Night. For in-house library programs, the hot summer has dictated a few changes in location.
Duggleby, according to his website, is “a full-time writer, part-time musician, and occasional chicken dancer.” His program “Boogie in the Barnyard'' celebrates country life and animals from around the world, with songs ranging from “Turkey in the Straw” and “There Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens” to Wisconsin’s perennial favorite the “Chicken Dance.” Duggleby has been a popular performer at libraries and senior centers across the state, with programs that are entertaining for both the young and young at heart. All are invited to this special Family Fun Night. There is no registration or fee for this event but you may wish to bring your own chair or blanket to the park for the event.
Due to the warm weather, Reedsburg Public Library’s programs for youth have moved indoors. In order to make sure there’s plenty of room to social distance, we’ve added an additional Preschool Storytime session to 10 a.m. Wednesday mornings, featuring the same stories and craft as Junior Lunch Bunch, which meets at noon on Wednesdays in the Community Room. Registration is recommended for each session to ensure social distancing, and so that you may be notified of any upcoming changes. Babygarten, formerly on Wednesdays, will move to 10 a.m. on Fridays in the library’s Community Room, again with registration recommended.
Check the library’s website at reedsburglibrary.org for up-to-date information on programs and to log your reading for the various literacy challenges. Click on “Tails and Tales” to see what’s going on daily at the library. Click on “Visit Our Summer Calendar” to view events over the next three months.
Click on the Beanstack icon to register for the literacy challenges this summer or to log your reading. It’s not too late to sign up. Youth challenges are divided into three age ranges with appropriate reading goals and prizes to be earned along the way. Adults are challenged to read five books over the summer to earn a virtual ticket to submit for the prize basket drawing.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.