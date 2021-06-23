Reedsburg Public Library summer updates

Reedsburg Public Library’s summer program is in full swing with a number of educational and entertaining programs for youth on the docket. The library will host performer John Duggleby at 6 p.m. June 29 at City Park for its Tuesday Family Fun Night. For in-house library programs, the hot summer has dictated a few changes in location.

Duggleby, according to his website, is “a full-time writer, part-time musician, and occasional chicken dancer.” His program “Boogie in the Barnyard'' celebrates country life and animals from around the world, with songs ranging from “Turkey in the Straw” and “There Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens” to Wisconsin’s perennial favorite the “Chicken Dance.” Duggleby has been a popular performer at libraries and senior centers across the state, with programs that are entertaining for both the young and young at heart. All are invited to this special Family Fun Night. There is no registration or fee for this event but you may wish to bring your own chair or blanket to the park for the event.