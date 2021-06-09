Reedsburg Public Library Summer Youth Programs launch

Reedsburg Public Library announces a relative return to normalcy for Youth Summer Library Programs after a year of virtual experiences. An outdoor shelter on the south side of the library will allow for a full slate of library experiences from guest presenters to library storytimes and activities. Reading challenge progress will be reported online, but incentive prizes can be redeemed in person.

The youth summer program “Tails and Tales”’ officially begins on June 1, when the Beanstack online platform at reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org opens for logging of reading progress. Reading incentive programs are available for those newly born to age 17. Prizes are awarded at registration, the third and sixth badge, and completion. Virtual tickets can be earned to enter in drawings for a number of ultra-cool grand prizes at the end of the summer.

Special events this summer include Mary Tooley’s “Art in a Suitcase: True Tales about Tails” program at 2 p.m. June 9, and the performance of musician John Duggleby at 6 p.m. June 29. Reedsburg Public Library’s annual Worm Races are scheduled for Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Aug. 3.