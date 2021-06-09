Reedsburg Public Library Summer Youth Programs launch

Reedsburg Public Library announces a relative return to normalcy for Youth Summer Library Programs after a year of virtual experiences. An outdoor shelter on the south side of the library will allow for a full slate of library experiences from guest presenters to library storytimes and activities. Reading challenge progress will be reported online, but incentive prizes can be redeemed in person.
The youth summer program “Tails and Tales”’ officially begins on June 1, when the Beanstack online platform at reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org opens for logging of reading progress. Reading incentive programs are available for those newly born to age 17. Prizes are awarded at registration, the third and sixth badge, and completion. Virtual tickets can be earned to enter in drawings for a number of ultra-cool grand prizes at the end of the summer.
Special events this summer include Mary Tooley’s “Art in a Suitcase: True Tales about Tails” program at 2 p.m. June 9, and the performance of musician John Duggleby at 6 p.m. June 29. Reedsburg Public Library’s annual Worm Races are scheduled for Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Aug. 3.
A number of summer library favorites return in 2021 with no registration required. Babygarten at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays is a lap sit program for infants up to age 2 and their caregivers. Lunch Bunch Storytime will be at noon on Wednesdays, where families may bring their own food for a “lunch bunch” gathering. A truncated version of this storytime will also be shown on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Fridays. Reedsburg Writers, a group for children and teens who can write independently meets at 10 a.m. each Monday to work on their own creative writing projects. Teen Time for grades 6 to 12 meets at 1 p.m. Fridays for crafts, games, and more.
Programs requiring registration include Reedsburg Readers I and II, Discovery Days and Preschool Players. The Reedsburg Readers groups meet at 2 p.m. every other Tuesday for discussion and activities related to an interesting chapter book read prior to the meeting. The first group is for youth entering grades two and three, while the second is for those entering grades four and five. Discovery Days, for kindergarten through fifth grades, meets at 2 p.m. every other Thursday for various activities or crafts. There will be three different sessions of Preschool Players for 4- and 5-year-olds, with live-streamed performances on June 17, July13 and Aug. 12 and practices on the two preceding days.
Community outreach to Loganville returns as Reedsburg Public Library youth services staff visit at 10 a.m. every other Thursday starting June 10 at the Loganville Village Hall parking lot. There will be no presentation, but library customers may pick up their holds and Beanstack prizes, as well as children’s take home craft. Contact the library to coordinate pick-up in Loganville.
For more information, visit reedsburglibrary.org, call 608-768-READ (7323), or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
