REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Teen Time offers creativity and independence for youth at Reedsburg Public Library

In the digital age where it is difficult to connect with youth and attract them to interactive or educational events, Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services librarian, Jess McCarlson, has found inroads with her Teen Time and Teen Advisory Board programs.

Teen Time is held at 4 p.m. once a week, on Tuesdays in the library’s Community Room, for youth entering grades five and higher. Typically, up to 15 teens participate. Activities run the gamut from board games, to cooking, to crafts, to sidewalk decorating, and science projects. What is unique to Reedsburg’s teen programs is that the activities have been selected by the teens themselves at the once monthly Teen Advisory Board meeting.

All teens who come to Teen Time also may attend Teen Advisory Board, where, after a snack and icebreaker, teens are invited to brainstorm ideas for about 15 to 20 minutes for the upcoming Teen Time sessions. Top ideas are then voted on. The board might also discuss any young adult books, magazines or materials that they would like added to the Young Adult Collection, located in the far southwest corner of the library.

Popular programs suggested often include video games and crafts, but some very original ideas have also come out of the Teen Advisory session. At one TAB meeting a teen suggested a “take-apart” day to disassemble old computers, keyboards, etc., and a “create day” where the pieces would be assembled to make mixed media art. In the summer, the youth chose to do messy/explosive science experiments. Several rockets and messy art prints were created on the library’s back lawn. McCarlson states that the most popular programs in terms of attendance usually involve food, as in the “Candy Sushi Day” where rice krispie bars, Swedish fish, and other treats were used to make “candy” sushi.

When asked about what is important for a library to provide for teens in terms of space, materials and programming, McCarlson replied that the teen years are crucial to human development. She remarked that “at this age they are just as capable as adults, but are still developing a lot of social-emotional and risk-taking skills. Libraries are the perfect environment for this development because there are clear expectations and boundaries for patron conduct, but less direct oversight than in school or at home. To help encourage ownership and responsibility we offer a teen specific space in the back of the library and host programming that is virtually 100% chosen by the teen themselves. Ultimately, teens need a space where it is safe to practice, and sometimes fail, being a little more like adults.”

Teen Time and Teen Advisory Board always have room for more. Next week’s project is fuse beads and shrink plastic crafts. If you have any questions about teen programs, or any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.