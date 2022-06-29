REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: There is much summer left at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

It’s true that summer goes fast, but there is still much to enjoy at Reedsburg Public Library. The upcoming week is a shorter one, as the library is closed on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, but the rest of the week is jam packed with “An Ocean of Possibilities,” the library’s theme for the summer.

On July 6, Babygarten meets at 10 a.m., and Lunch Bunch Storytime at noon where participants will read and sing about seahorses, sea stars, and other unusual ocean creatures. If your little ones have not yet attended these programs, the invitation is open and no registration is required. Babygarten is a lapsit storytime for babies 0 to 24 months, their caregivers and siblings, and features books, songs, rhymes, baby signs, and free play. At Lunch Bunch Storytime, families are invited to bring a picnic lunch, and blanket to the library’s back lawn for stories, music and a take home craft. In the case of inclement weather, the group will meet in the library’s Community Room.

On July 7, Reedsburg Public Library staff takes the show on the road for the all-ages Loganville Little Library program at 10 a.m. held at the village hall in Loganville. Again, no registration is required to enjoy stories, crafts, and more at this outreach location. You may also, for your convenience, schedule your library holds to be picked up that day and library staff will bring your holds to Loganville and you can check out with your library card there.

On July 7, in the afternoon, Youth Services will host “Discovery Days” for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. July 7 is STEAM day. The youth services duo will roll out the STEAM cart for children to enjoy discovering through doing. STEAM, a buzzword among educators, is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics education. The cart was assembled in 2017, with a grant from Oakdale Credit Union, and an anonymous donor. Components of the STEAM cart available for exploration include magnetic tiles and marble runs, along with remote control machines, and snap circuits for budding techies. Register at reedsbuglibrary.org or call the library at least 24 hours in advance.

There’s plenty of time left to read this summer as well. If you have not done so already, register your children and yourself for this summer’s Beanstack challenge at reedsbuglibrary.org to find the “Beanstack” link at the top of the page or download the “Beanstack Tracker” app. There are challenges for all ages from babies to adults. This year’s youth reading challenges count days of reading, rather than titles read. Prizes are awarded at registration, along the way and at completion. Chances may also be earned for a grand prize drawing at the end of the summer. Check out the library’s display cases to see the options, which include a giant stuffed shark.

There’s a lot of summer left. For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

