REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Two youth pop up programs at Reedsburg Public Library

Two new pop up programs for youth make their debut at Reedsburg Public Library. The “Teen S.T.E.A.M.” program will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Nov. 29-Dec. 20, when Teen Time normally meets. The “After School Exploration Program” will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Thursdays, Dec. 1-22, when the After School Book Club normally meets. A light snack will be provided at the beginning of each program.

These two four-week pop-up sessions allow for some self-guided activities while the Youth Services department is between their fall and winter sessions. “The goal of these pop-up programs is to encourage curiosity. For a lot of children and teens, so much of their daily life is structured for them. To explore, create, and work with peers without definitive expectations is not only fun, but also important for the development of essential life skills like problem solving and communication,” Jess McCarlson, youth services librarian, said.

The library’s “S.T.E.A.M. Cart” and its contents, purchased in 2017, allows for just such problem solving. S.T.E.A.M. is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and has become a byword in education. The cart was assembled in 2017 with a grant from Oakdale Credit Union, and an anonymous donor. Components of the S.T.E.A.M. cart include magnetic tiles, marble runs, remote control machines, snap circuits, and more. Young techies from fifth grade up are invited to try out the activities each of the four Tuesdays during the four-week series.

The Thursday After School Exploration Pop-Up Program is designed for children in 4K through fourth grade. In the first session, on Dec. 1, participants’ imaginations will be challenged with the library’s extensive collection of LEGO bricks. On Dec. 8, After School Explorers can experiment with the S.T.E.A.M. cart kits. On Dec. 15, students may construct a wood birdfeeder or other woodcraft kit with supplies provided by Home Depot. Board games, including the ever popular “Operation” and “Don’t Break the Ice,” are on the docket for Dec. 22.

“Family Stories” is the theme of this month’s Beanstack Reading Challenge. The challenge is open to participants ages 0 to 109. Help us to achieve the community reading goal of 7,500 minutes before the end of November; every minute counts. Earn virtual badges along the way, as well as a cool “library made” pin. Sign up in the Beanstack Tracker App, or log in on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, and click on “Beanstack.”

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.