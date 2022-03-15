REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Upcoming Events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library offers special activities for spring break week.

Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services spring schedule begins on March 19 with the opening of the online “Spring into Reading” challenge for all ages. If you have not done so already, register on the Beanstack platform at reedsburglibrary.org. Log the books you read to earn virtual badges and work toward the community’s overall spring goal. Completion earns a physical badge/pin to be picked up at the library’s front desk.

The beginning of spring break for the Reedsburg School District is celebrated with a Monday Matinee Movie at 1 p.m. for viewers of all ages. The 2021, featured film stars Emma Stone in the live action movie about the nasty Cruella de Ville’s origin story. Bring a comfortable cushion or pillow. Popcorn will be provided.

On March 22, Family Night is Lego Night with families invited to create their own Lego masterpieces in the library’s Community Room. Coloring pages will also be provided. Babygarten will be held at 10 a.m. on March 23 for children newborn through age 2, and their siblings and caregivers. The theme for Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on March 24 and 25 is “(finally) spring!”

If joining a book club is on your bucket list, any time is the perfect time to start. Reedsburg Public Library offers three book discussions year round. Join the Evening Book Group, virtually at 6 p.m. March 17 to talk about “A Ladder to the Sky” by John Boyne. On March 20, at 1 p.m. via zoom, share your experience of the cookbook “Healthyish” by Lindsay Maitland Hunt. Finally, on March 22, the Morning Book Group will discuss “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, in person, and via Zoom.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-7323 or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

